What is revolt TV? Exploring the TV network as Sean 'Diddy' Combs steps down amid sexual assault allegations

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault.

After sexual assault charges on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs made headlines, the rapper stepped down from his role as the chairman of Revolt. This comes after Cassie Ventura , his ex-girlfriend of eleven years sued him for physical and sexual assault. Additionally, he also faced a lawsuit from Joi Dickerson-Neal for alleged drugging and sexual assault. Post this, yet another lawsuit was filed by Jane Doe for rape charges. In light of the three lawsuits filed against him, he is stepping down as the chairman of Revolt.

Details of Revolt, the television network that was co-founded by Diddy

Revolt is a music-oriented digital cable television network which was co-founded by Diddy and Andy Schuon in 2013. The channel is dedicated to urban contemporary music. The original programming of the platform had initially also covered social issues faced by the African American community.

A statement was posted earlier on Revolt’s instagram page that announced Diddy’s stepdown. It read, “Sean Combs has stepped down from his position as chairman of Revolt. While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora.”

Diddy stepped down as chairman of Revolt after facing 3 lawsuits for sexual assault

This comes after Cassie Ventura’s lawsuit grabbed media attention. The case was resolved amicably a day after it was filed as they reached a settlement. However Diddy claimed that an amicable settlement did not suggest that he pleaded guilty to the charges. He shared a statement that read, “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best.” The attorney of the rap mogul, Ben Brafman claimed, “Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs’ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

On the other hand Cassie Ventura shared, “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

