What is Riley Keough’s net worth as of 2023? Exploring the Daisy Jones & The Six actress' fortune and career

Riley Keough, the multi-talented actress, producer, and model, has been captivating audiences with her performances on both the runway and the big screen. As the star of Amazon Prime's hit series, Daisy Jones & the Six, Keough's fame has soared. However, beyond the spotlight, questions linger about the wealth she has amassed from her career and the wealth left by her mother, Lisa Marie Presley and grandfather, Elvis Presley.

Riley Keough owns a fortune of $5 Million in 2023

Riley Keough's journey into the entertainment industry began at a young age, gaining recognition after her role in the 2010 Joan Jett biopic, The Runaways. The 34-year-old, hailing from a lineage of fame as the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, boasts an estimated net worth of $5 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth . Keough's career is a tapestry of achievements, starting with her early ventures into modeling. She graced the runways for renowned brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Dior, and many more, making a mark in the fashion world.

In the realm of acting, Keough has accumulated over 30 credits, showcasing her versatility. Notable roles in movies like Magic Mike and Mad Max: Fury Road contributed to her acclaim, earning her nominations for an Emmy and a Golden Globe Award. Additionally, Keough wears the hat of a producer, having worked on the film Dixieland in 2017. Her recent success in the Amazon Prime series Daisy Jones & The Six has undoubtedly added another layer to her flourishing career. Reportedly, for her role in the series, Riley Keough earned an estimated $1.5 million for the series, as retrieved via Cosmopolitan , marking a significant milestone in her financial journey.

Riley Keough inherited the multi-million empire from Elvis's estate

Beyond the glitz of Hollywood, Riley Keough's real estate ventures add a substantial dimension to her financial portfolio. Together with her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, she owns a Los Angeles home valued at $1.3 million. However, the most significant real estate development in Keough's life was the inheritance of Graceland, her grandfather Elvis Presley's iconic estate in Memphis, Tennessee. Following the unexpected passing of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, Riley found herself at the center of a legal dispute with her grandmother, Priscilla. The outcome, as of August 4, 2023, sees Riley Keough as the sole trustee of Graceland, solidifying her place in history and marking a personal and financial milestone.

In conclusion, Riley Keough's net worth not only reflects her successful career in modeling, acting, and producing but also intertwines with the massive fortune left behind by Elvis Presley.

