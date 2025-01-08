What is Robbie Williams's Legal Battle Against a Diseased Tree About? Explained
Robbie Williams won permission to remove a fungus-infected tree at his £17 million London mansion, despite complaints from neighbours over insufficient details in his application.
Robbie Williams has won permission to fell a fungus-riddled Norway maple at his £17 million London mansion. The tree, which stands in a conservation area and is protected by a Tree Preservation Order (TPO), was deemed a danger due to extensive decay caused by Honey Fungus.
The council approved the removal, stating, “The tree has reached the end of its safe useful life expectancy and should be removed and replaced.”
The decision sparked frustration among Williams’ neighbours, who criticized the lack of supporting evidence. One neighbour said, “The application has essentially zero detail around it. No report is attached from a qualified arborist to explain what potential disease this tree has.”
Another objected, “Should there not be a written report that accompanies each proposed felling and what courses of action could be done before the final resort of felling this tree?”
Williams’ application was filed by tree surgeon Michael Goatly, who confirmed that Honey Fungus had infected the tree. The report stated concerns about the tree’s stability, and the council agreed, stating that there is no chemical control for this disease. The application also included plans to replace the Norway maple with a new tree, species yet to be confirmed.
This dispute follows years of tension between Williams and his neighbour, Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page. Page previously opposed Williams’ plans for an underground swimming pool, citing concerns over vibrations affecting his historic home. Williams’ builders were eventually limited to hand tools, delaying the project significantly.
