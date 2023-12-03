What is Sabrina Carpenter's net worth? Exploring her fortune and wealth amid Variety's Hitmaker Brunch

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Sabrina Carpenter is a rising singer and actress who has been doing a lot of work at the young age of 23. She made her acting debut in 2020 with a guest role on the NBC drama Law & Order: SVU, Sabrina got a deal with Hollywood Records and issued the single Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying, a hit among the masses. After starting her singing career, she did not look back as she went on to gain more popularity around the globe and made millions out of it.

How much is Sabrina Carpenter's net worth and wealth?

The young star had her breakthrough role as Maya Hart on the comedy Disney Channel’s series, Girl Meets World, and made way more money than most people will probably ever see. According to Celebrity Networth , Sabrina Carpenter had a net worth of approximately $7 million in 2023, marking a testament to her prosperous career. After collaborating with prominent record labels and companies, the pop star has gained widespread acclaim and generated substantial income in her career.

Carpenter's net worth has revenue which comes through acting fees, contracts for songs and albums, and live concerts. While she has been releasing music since 2015, Sabrina Carpenter has four albums under her belt already, racking up more than 1 billion streams on Spotify. Not to forget that the brand deal adds more to her wealth. In 2015, Sabrina also scored a brand ambassador deal with beauty brand Revlon at the age of 17.

ALSO READ: Why is Sabrina Carpenter's "Feather" music video controversial? Exploring reports as church priest gets fired over location used

Sabrina Carpenter calls herself a ‘Tortoise’

As per Variety , the Feather singer received the Variety Hitmakers Rising Artist Award and used the popular fable of “The Tortoise and the Hare” as a metaphor for her rise in the music industry. While receiving the award, she shared that her mother would always tell her that she is a tortoise. “if you guys know the tortoise and the hare thing, that pissed me off a lot because, you know, throughout my life, [I was] being told, ‘Sabrina, you’re the tortoise, just chill,’ like ‘it’s okay, you’re the tortoise, just slow down, it’s going to be okay,'” she added.

Advertisement

From 2014 to 2017, the pop star starred in Girl Meets World and has long shed the Disney image she cultivated over the years. Let us know in the comments what you think about it and stay tuned for more updates.

ALSO READ: Who is Sabrina Carpenter's sister Sarah Carpenter? Exploring her life, career, and relationship with the Disney star