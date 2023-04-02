What is septic miscarriage? Mary Fitzgerald opens up about her fertility struggles in an Instagram video.

Mary Fitzgerald has recently revealed that she suffered a miscarriage. Well, the reality star took to social media to share that she and her husband, Romain Bonnet, were on their honeymoon in Bali when they found out that the two were expecting their first child together. But sadly, the pregnancy didn’t go well as Mary experienced a septic miscarriage and had to undergo surgery.

Mary Fitzgerald shared a heart-wrenching video on her Instagram

The 42-year-old Netflix show star, Mary Fitzgerald, shared a video on her Instagram stating that miscarriages are common, so people should be mindful of the situation. Along with the video, she wrote a touching caption on her Instagram stating, “It’s not always sunshine and butterflies, and that is ok. I wanted to share this in the hopes of letting others know they are not alone. I promised I would be truthful and keep you guys updated.” “We won’t be giving up… and if this message speaks to you in any way or you are feeling down, helpless, alone… please know we are in this together. Hang in there…”

Fitzgerald expressed hope in her caption so that by sharing her message, she would inspire others to stand up and also would help them realize they are not alone. The "Selling Sunset" actress revealed that she and her boyfriend Romain Bonnet have been attempting to conceive for a year. The situation has been difficult, to put it mildly, but Fitzgerald said there is still “hope”.

What is septic miscarriage?

Septic miscarriages occur when a woman who experiences a miscarriage suffers an infection in the uterus. Fever, abdominal pain, chills, flu-like aches, vaginal bleeding, and viscous, unpleasant-smelling vaginal discharge are some of the symptoms of septic miscarriage.

