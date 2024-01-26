What Is Sofia Vergara's New Dating Rule? Actress Reveals After Joe Manganiello Split

After years together, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello shocked fans with news of their divorce on July 17, 2023. In a joint statement, they expressed mutual love but requested privacy during this challenging time. Speculation arose when Sofia celebrated her 51st birthday sans wedding ring and without Manganiello. However, amidst the transition, Sofia has been seen embracing life independently. As she navigates this new phase, the actress exemplifies resilience, hinting at a determined spirit moving forward.

Sofia Vergara shares a new dating rule after her split with Joe Manganiello

Sofía Vergara recently disclosed her preference for a partner, revealing that she is not open to dating anyone under the age of 50. The 51-year-old Modern Family star shared this information during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, adding, “They can’t be younger than 50. I’m 51.”

In a humorous twist, Vergara added that she might make an exception for someone who is 49. When Andy Cohen expressed surprise at this rule, “Really?! That’s your rule?”

Vergara responded with a laugh, saying, "Yeah, I'm intelligent."

The context for Vergara's comment emerged when Alexia Nepola, a guest from The Real Housewives of Miami, suggested that Vergara should consider dating Bad Bunny after their flirtatious interaction in October 2023. Vergara dismissed the idea, emphasizing, "Let's not go crazy. He's younger than my son, Manolo, who is 32."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Sofía Vergara's ex-husband Joe Manganiello? Exploring their relationship timeline amid Modern Family star's legal battle

Sofia Vergara opens up about her breakup with Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara’s dating rule came following her breakup with Joe Manganiello and her recent admission of the real reason behind her split. She told El País in January, “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids, and I didn’t want to be an old mom.”

The judge from America's Got Talent elaborated on her stance regarding motherhood, expressing that being an older mom is something she personally feels is "not fair to the baby." However, she made it clear that she holds respect for women who make the choice to embark on that journey.

She emphasized, “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother.”

The actress referred to her son Manolo, whom she shares with her first husband, Joe Gonzalez, while discussing her perspective on family life.

Vergara also revealed that she is currently in search of a romantic partner, expressing her hope that the ideal match would already have children of his own.

The news of Vergara's divorce from Joe Manganiello, 47, after seven years of marriage was initially reported by Page Six in July 2023. Three months later, Vergara was photographed with orthopedic surgeon, Justin Saliman on a date whereas Manganiello moved on and made his red-carpet debut with girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor in December, 2023.

ALSO READ: Sofia Vergara opens up about real reason behind her divorce with ex-husband Joe Manganiello, says, ‘he wanted to have kids’