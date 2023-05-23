What is ‘SpeakUpNow’ campaign? Find out why Taylor Swift’s fans want ‘more than a simple apology’ from her

Taylor Swift’s fans are launching the ‘#SpeakUpNow’ campaign as news about her romance with Matty Healy continues to gain steam.

Over the last few weeks, Taylor’s fans have expressed their opinions and thoughts about the Grammy-award-winning singer dating The 1975 frontman, and they are not quite delighted. This is due to the bigoted comments and controversies that Healy has made in the past.

And now, fans of the AntiHero singer are launching the #SpeakUpNow campaign, wherein they have asked her for ‘more than a simple apology’ for Healy’s past comments.

This open letter comes two weeks after Taylor Swift announced the re-release of her third studio album Speak Now which originally came out in 2010.

What is the ‘SpeakUpNow’ campaign?

The SpeakUpNow Campaign launched by Swifties on social media is an open letter to the 33-year-old singer. In the letter, Swift’s fans and supporters are asking her to use her platform ‘responsibly and intentionally’. It also asks her to “advocate for inclusivity, celebrate diversity and promote empathy and understanding.”

It should be noted that Swifties acknowledged that Taylor has the freedom to make her “own choices and form relationships.” However, they opined that she should “challenge harmful ideologies and inspire followers to join [her] in creating a more just and equitable world.”

The letter mentioned that Taylor’s silence on Matty Healy’s problematic statements would mean that she is “perpetuat[ing] hatred and contribut[ing] to systemic oppression undermines the progress that was made towards equality and understanding.”

Taylor Swift has not made a comment on this campaign yet.

Matty Healy controversies

Matty Healy received backlash after he made some derogatory comments about rapper Ice Spice during his appearance on The Adam Friedland Show in February 2023. Adam Friedland, his co-host Nick Mullen, and Matty mocked Ice Spice and commented on her body and accent. According to Rolling Stone, they called her things like, Inuit Spice Girl,” and a “chubby Chinese lady.”

When he received backlash for his racist comments, Matt Healy apologized to Ice Spice on stage during a show in Aukland, New Zealand. “I just feel a bit bad, and I’m kind of a bit sorry if I’ve offended you,” Matty said. “Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a d***. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry.”

During the podcast, Healy also recalled the podcast host walking in on him watching “hardcore” porn on “Ghetto Gaggers,” a site that posts videos humiliating and brutalizing women of color.

