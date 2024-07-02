What Is Steve Blackman Accused Of? Umbrella Academy Showrunner Denies Allegations Of Creating Toxic Workplace

Steve Blackman, the showrunner of the popular fantasy series on Netflix, The Umbrella Academy, has refuted claims in an exposé published in Rolling Stone, which claimed he fostered a hostile and intimidating workplace that eventually discriminated against women.

What is Steve Blackman accused of?

In a Rolling Stone report detailing his behavior as The Umbrella Academy's top dog, 12 anonymous sources accuse Steve Blackman, co-creator of the fantasy series that became Netflix's third most-streamed show, of bullying and harassing staff. In the report, he is also charged with terminating the employment of a female writer who had taken maternity leave and was due to return in one month.

Most of the accusations brought against Blackman are related to an early 2023 HR complaint. Pitching employees against one another, fostering a climate of mistrust and fear, claiming credit for the work of others, and making offensive comments interpreted as sexist, homophobic, and transphobic were among the charges. Two more complaints came from a writer and an actor.

Blackman was cleared of these charges following a UCP investigation in the spring of 2023. But a lot of the employees who spoke up say they weren't contacted at all while the investigation was going on.

Blackman denies all accusations

Blackman, through his representative, told Rolling Stone that the charges were the product of rejected, irate authors.

The rep said in a statement to Rolling Stone, "These allegations from a handful of disgruntled employees are completely false and outrageous, and in no way reflect the collaborative, respectful and successful working environment Mr. Blackman has cultivated.”

Complaints regarding Blackman came up when Elliot Page, the Umbrella Academy star, revealed his gender identity in 2020. The show received positive reviews for this reveal because it was incorporated into the storyline.

