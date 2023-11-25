What is Susan Sarandon's Rocky Horror about? Exploring actress' career amid personal controversies

Trigger Warning: This article has references to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Susan Sarandon is one of the few celebrities who have openly taken a stand against the conflict that has been going on in Israel-Palestine. Hers has been one among the many cases that have come forward in recent days of actors being dropped from their talent agency or losing out on a project for expressing their views on a complicated topic.

Earlier, Mellissa Barrera was also dropped from the next film in the Scream franchise. In light of the recent controversies, let’s take a look at one of the most iconic films in Susan Sarandon’s filmography and how she has been defying odds from quite early on in her career.

Susan Sarandon’s iconic role in Rocky Horror Picture Show

Rocky Horror Picture Show is one of those B-movies that Hollywood produces that broke through the barriers and became a cult hit upon its release. The film managed to garner enough audience after its initial release in 1975, that it was re-released on April Fool’s Day the next year.

The sci-fi musical was one of its kind upon its release and still remains one of the most re-watched films in America. It has been paid homage to in various other films as well, including Emma Watson’s recreation of the film’s scenes in her film The Perks of Being A Wallflower.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show stood the test of time and went on to garner much fame not only for itself but its stars as well. One of whom was Susan Sarandon.

With just a few film credits under her name, Susan Sarandon wasn’t yet the Hollywood mainstay that she became later on, but she definitely had a big breakthrough with Rocky Horror Picture Show.

The film was her first musical, but despite the challenge, she fully devoted herself to her role. This cost her a bit too as she got pneumonia while singing Wild and Untamed Thing in a swimming pool for the film.

Susan Sarandon’s accidental casting in the Rocky Horror Picture Show

Susan Sarandon’s casting in the Rocky Horror Picture Show was a total coincidence as the actress didn’t have any considerable experience of singing out loud. It was actually one of her greatest fears.

“They asked me to read because nobody had made Janet very funny, but they were all much better singers. And so, I said, ‘No, I can't really sing. Actually, I'm kind of phobic about singing.’ And they said, ‘Well, can you sing Happy Birthday?’ the actress had said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter

“So I actually went against my better judgment, thinking that maybe I would finally get over this phobia that I had about singing out loud because I realized it was just all ego. And eventually, I did the recording session and I kind of got somewhat over it. But it was just a fluke that I did get cast.”

The judgment to cast her proved to be absolutely true as she amazed the viewers with her acting as well as singing skills and went on to have a big career in Hollywood.

