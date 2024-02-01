What Is T.J. Holmes' 'Most Embarrassing' Blooper As An Anchor? TV Host Recalls

T.J. Holmes has been a seasoned journalist and served as a co-anchor on ABC's Good Morning America Weekend Edition. With a career spanning over two decades, he has brought a dynamic presence to the morning news, contributing to the show's diverse coverage.

During his time as an anchor, Holmes encountered occasional on-air bloopers, showcasing his authentic and relatable side. Whether it was a slip of the tongue or a lighthearted exchange with fellow anchors, he navigated these moments gracefully, adding a human touch to the polished world of morning news.

T.J. Holmes opens up about bloopers as an anchor

T.J. Holmes recently shared his "most embarrassing" on-air blooper from his early days as a news anchor on the latest episode of the podcast he co-hosts with his girlfriend, Amy Robach, titled Amy & T.J.

The 46-year-old broadcaster recounted the cringe-worthy incident that occurred while working at KNTV in San Francisco just months into his tenure. During the podcast released on Tuesday, he recalled the pivotal moment when, as the five o'clock anchor, he had the opportunity to fill in for the main anchor on the 11 o'clock show.

Excited about the prospect, Holmes described, "I just made it to San Francisco ... KNTV, out in the Bay Area. I had been there less than a year, maybe a matter of months. I was the five o'clock anchor, so it's a big deal always to fill in on the main show at 11 o'clock. Big deal. Made it, top five market. I'm 26, 27 years old, about to fill in for the main guy at 11. This is my moment. It's happening."

Advertisement

However, the turning point became a source of embarrassment for the journalist as he explained that when the music started playing and the teleprompter began rolling, he realized that it still displayed the name of the anchor he was substituting for. The mishap added an unexpected twist to what should have been a defining moment in his career.

Holmes continued, "Now, of course, the prompter has all the stories you've got to be reading through, but at the top, there's kind of a template that's never changed. And the names of the anchors or the tag for the show stay in there and don't get touched. It wasn't touched for the new guy who was filling in, so the names in the teleprompter were still the names of the two main anchors, not the fill-in guy. The show starts, homegirl says, 'Good evening, I'm blah, blah, blah.' I say, 'Good evening, I'm Alan Denton.'"

ALSO READ: Are Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Still Together? Former Co-Anchors Confirm After Emotional Podcast

In response to the TV personality’s revelation about his on-air blooper, Robach couldn't contain her laughter. During the podcast episode, she inquired about Holmes' immediate reaction, asking, "What did you do after? Did you start to laugh? Did your co-anchor start to laugh?"

He humorously replied, "No, it is the first broadcast that I ever did where I was physically under the news desk the whole time." Robach again asked, "Is this why you never read the prompter now?" to which Holmes said, "You know what? You make a good point. I don't trust it."

Amy Robach recalls working with T.J. Holmes

During the podcast, Amy Robach then reminisced about their time collaborating on ABC's GMA3, highlighting Holmes' unique approach to presenting. She said, "I was always in awe of you because all of us would write our scripts out, we put them in prompter, and we're in the studio, and we'd read our scripts from the prompter, and you never did. And you could have a minute-long intro that had lots of details and numbers and things you don't want to mess up and you preferred to memorize it or have it in your head versus read it from the prompter, and that might be the root cause of it."

Advertisement

Holmes replied, "Trauma is what it was. It was trauma. I don't even trust mine own name in there. But yeah, they left it in there, and I think I stumbled over it and eventually said my own name. Everybody has a moment on T.V. Some of them you can laugh at."

Exactly one year after ABC News President Kim Goodwin decided to put the duo on hiatus due to the revelation of their workplace romance. The launch of the pair's podcast took place on December 5.

ALSO READ: Does Amy Robach Think Her TV Career Was 'Unfairly' Taken Away? Actress Reflects On Aftermath Of Affair With T.J. Holmes