What Is Tasha K's Legal Feud With Cardi B Involving USD 3.4 Million About? Explained

Tasha K recently accused Cardi B of trying to “sabotage” her career as well as her bankruptcy filing. This comes three years after Tasha was ordered by a judge to pay the I Like It rapper $3.4 million following a defamation case filed by Cardi B.

According to new documents obtained by TMZ, Tasha K claimed that the 32-year-old Grammy winner had tried “to bully her financially” by exposing alleged “offshore trust accounts in the Cook Islands, Nevis, and Georgia.”

Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, has alleged that Cardi B is “trying to condition any settlement of the debt with a broad restriction on her ability to talk freely on her blogs and other social media.”

Per a report by Daily Mail, Cardi B 's attorneys filed a case in Florida Bankruptcy Court last month, alleging that Tasha K had transferred assets and income out of her name into her husband Cheickna Kebe's name and his business.

According to the Thru Your Phone artist, Tasha K is still enjoying a luxurious lifestyle. The rapper claims that the comedian even upgraded to a $7,000/month apartment. Following this, Cardi B has asked the judge to reject Tasha K’s bankruptcy case and block her from refiling for the next two years.

For those unfamiliar, Tasha K had filed for bankruptcy, stating that she has less than $60,000 in assets.

