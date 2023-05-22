What is Taylor-gating? New phenomenon among Taylor Swift’s fans goes viral outside her Eras Tour shows

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows continue to sell out arena after arena across the United States of America.

While thousands of fans sing and dance along to Taylor’s 3-hour-long setlist inside the arenas, thousands of others have now started gathering outside the venues as well. This has given rise to a phenomenon known as Taylor-gating, which has quickly become a popular trend among Swifties. But what exactly is Taylor-gating. Read on to find out.

What is Taylor-gating?

Taylor-gating is a nationwide tailgating trend in which Swifties who could not get tickets to her Eras Tour shows gather outside venues to enjoy the concert in their own way. This trend was born as many fans could not buy tickets to her tour either because of the high prices or due to the long queues at Ticketmaster that led to technical difficulties. Now, fans don’t just sing and party during the show, but they also stay afterward, making friends, sharing food, and enjoying more sing-alongs.

In April, one of TayTay’s fans shared a video on her TikTok space where she can be seen picnicking outside an Eras Tour venue with her friend, while other Swifties sang and danced to The 1. As of Sunday, the video reportedly has 4 million views.

Taylor Swift's Instagram post

A few Taylor-gating fans spoke to Today to share their experience. A woman named Michaela Hogan told Today, “I'm sure Taylor heard double the voices she was expecting because we were all out there singing even though we weren't inside.”

Taylor Swift’s fan takes up job as a security guard to watch her perform

Well, looks like Taylor Swift’s fans can go to any extent to attend her shows in one way or the other.

Davis Perrigo, a massive Taylor Swift fan could not get tickets to her tour. So, what he did next made him go viral on social media. Perrigo got a job as a security guard at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Taylor performed not one but three back-to-back shows there a couple of weeks ago.

