What is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert film complete setlist? Here’s everything you need to know
The highly anticipated film by musical legend Taylor Swift was released today, as was the setlist. The setlist includes 40 of her all-time hits. Here is every song you need to know about the setlist.
Taylor Swift’s much-anticipated film Eras Tour was finally released in nearly 100 countries today. Ever since this year, in March, Swift started her Eras Tour, and she has been making news. Her tour was one of the most celebrated and record-breaking tours in history. The tour spanned 17 years of music that Swift had created and 10 eras. From celebrities to fans going out of their way to get tickets, it has been all the rage. After completing the North American leg of the tour, Taylor Swift finally decided to put the rumors to rest and release the one-of-a-kind experience Eras Tour Concert Film. As reported by Variety, here is the complete setlist for Swift’s movie.
Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film Eras Tour setlist
As reported by Variety, the movie setlist for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour mostly adheres to the blueprint that was fixed during the five-month 2023 U.S. tour, with a few exclusions or switch-outs. This means that fans won't be in for many surprises. There are, however, a few decisions that couldn't have been anticipated perfectly. Five songs from the film that were played each night in L.A. during Swift's six-night SoFi Stadium run to end her tour caused a bit of a commotion, though.
According to the secret song tip, those two songs turned out to be Our Song, which Swift played on an acoustic guitar, and You're on Your Own Kid, which she self-accompanied on piano. These two tracks give the album some breadth and bookending, as Our Song is a popular track from her self-titled first album and You're on Your Own Kid is a more in-depth track from her most recent album, Midnights. On her second night in Los Angeles, she played the first song, and on her third night there, it was videotaped.
Here’s the setlist for the movie:
Lover Era:
- Miss Americana and Heartbreak Prince (expert)
- Cruel Summer
- The Man
- You need to calm down.
- Lover
Fearless Era:
- You belong with me.
- Fearless
- Love Story
Evermore Era:
- Willow
- Marjorie
- Champagne Problems
- Tolerate it
Reputation Era:
- … Ready for it?
- Delicate
- Look what you made me do.
- Don’t blame me.
Speak Now Era:
Red Era:
- 22
- We are never getting back together.
- I knew you were trouble
- All Too Well (10-minute version)
Folklore Era:
- The 1
- The Last American Dynasty
- Betty
- Illicit Affair (excerpt)
- My tears, Ricochet
1989 Era:
- Style
- Blank Space
- Shake it off.
- Wildest Dreams
- Bad Blood
Midnights Era:
- Lavender Haze
- Midnight Rain
- Vigilante Shit
- Anti-Hero
- Bejeweled
- Mastermind
- Karma
Surprise songs:
- Our Song
- You’re on Your Own Kid.
Which songs did not make it to the set list?
The movie clocks in at a lighthearted well, lighthearted to Swifties 2 hours and 45 minutes as opposed to the much more epic 3 hours and 25 minutes that some of the concerts ran to by the time the tour arrived in Los Angeles.
Of course, there were songs that were only included in a set earlier in the tour and were not included in the film. The three that stand out are 'Tis the Damn Season, which was performed every night save when Haim was the opening act, and it was deemed unnecessary in order to add No Body, No Crime, Nothing New, which was only performed the 12 times that Phoebe Bridgers was present as the opening act and was able to sing her duet part in the main set, and Invisible String, which was only performed the first five nights of the tour before it was replaced by The 1 and many others.
In order to keep the running duration of the film acceptable, it is thought that Swift omitted the five songs from her standard repertoire that were apparently recorded in Los Angeles but were never utilized. The movie clocks in at a lighthearted well, lighthearted to Swifties 2 hours and 45 minutes as opposed to the much more epic 3 hours and 25 minutes that some of the concerts ran to by the time the tour arrived in Los Angeles.
