What is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert film complete setlist? Here’s everything you need to know

Taylor Swift’s much-anticipated film Eras Tour was finally released in nearly 100 countries today. Ever since this year, in March, Swift started her Eras Tour, and she has been making news. Her tour was one of the most celebrated and record-breaking tours in history. The tour spanned 17 years of music that Swift had created and 10 eras. From celebrities to fans going out of their way to get tickets, it has been all the rage. After completing the North American leg of the tour, Taylor Swift finally decided to put the rumors to rest and release the one-of-a-kind experience Eras Tour Concert Film. As reported by Variety, here is the complete setlist for Swift’s movie.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film Eras Tour setlist

As reported by Variety, the movie setlist for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour mostly adheres to the blueprint that was fixed during the five-month 2023 U.S. tour, with a few exclusions or switch-outs. This means that fans won't be in for many surprises. There are, however, a few decisions that couldn't have been anticipated perfectly. Five songs from the film that were played each night in L.A. during Swift's six-night SoFi Stadium run to end her tour caused a bit of a commotion, though.

According to the secret song tip, those two songs turned out to be Our Song, which Swift played on an acoustic guitar, and You're on Your Own Kid, which she self-accompanied on piano. These two tracks give the album some breadth and bookending, as Our Song is a popular track from her self-titled first album and You're on Your Own Kid is a more in-depth track from her most recent album, Midnights. On her second night in Los Angeles, she played the first song, and on her third night there, it was videotaped.

Here’s the setlist for the movie:

Lover Era:

Miss Americana and Heartbreak Prince (expert)

Cruel Summer

The Man

You need to calm down.

Lover

Fearless Era:

You belong with me.

Fearless

Love Story

Evermore Era:

Willow

Marjorie

Champagne Problems

Tolerate it

Reputation Era:

… Ready for it?

Delicate

Look what you made me do.

Don’t blame me.

Speak Now Era:

Red Era:

22

We are never getting back together.

I knew you were trouble

All Too Well (10-minute version)

Folklore Era:

The 1

The Last American Dynasty

Betty

Illicit Affair (excerpt)

My tears, Ricochet

1989 Era:

Style

Blank Space

Shake it off.

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

Midnights Era:

Lavender Haze

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Shit

Anti-Hero

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma

Surprise songs:

Our Song

You’re on Your Own Kid.

Which songs did not make it to the set list?

The movie clocks in at a lighthearted well, lighthearted to Swifties 2 hours and 45 minutes as opposed to the much more epic 3 hours and 25 minutes that some of the concerts ran to by the time the tour arrived in Los Angeles.

Of course, there were songs that were only included in a set earlier in the tour and were not included in the film. The three that stand out are 'Tis the Damn Season, which was performed every night save when Haim was the opening act, and it was deemed unnecessary in order to add No Body, No Crime, Nothing New, which was only performed the 12 times that Phoebe Bridgers was present as the opening act and was able to sing her duet part in the main set, and Invisible String, which was only performed the first five nights of the tour before it was replaced by The 1 and many others.

