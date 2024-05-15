What Is Taylor Swift's Karma Album Theory? Speculations Rise Again as Fortnight Singer Debuts Orange Costumes at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has once again startled her entire fandom as she made a debut in an orange costume at Eras Tours, forcing Swifites to think about what new hints are being dropped by the Bad Blood singer for her upcoming career feats. Her recent appearance in an orange costume has forced Swifties to think about her Midnight era which featured her track, Karma. Now fans are wondering if Swift has been dropping hints about her new album, possibly titled Karma.

Everything to know about Taylor Swift’s Karma fan theory

Back in October 2022, Taylor Swift took listeners across the globe with her tenth album, Midnight which featured the track titled, Karma. But before the release of Karma, Swifites speculated that Swift was about to release her new studio album, Karma. Though Swift didn’t release any album, named Karma, her album Midnight did involve a track named Karma. But what exactly is Swift’s Karma fan theory?

As per Girl's Life, Taylor Swift's Karma fan theory dates back to 2016, when the Blank Space singer dropped cues about the album which will be forfeited from the daylight. Though at that time fans didn't get the Karma album but instead got Reputation in 2017. However, fans didn't lose hope and still believed that Swift had a mysterious album, named Karma. The theory was further gaslighted when Swift released the music video of The Man. During one scene, Swift's album titles are written on the wall, however, there is one unexplained entry on the wall, which is Karma.

The use of the color orange is strongly associated with Swift’s mysterious album as the word Karma was written in the orange color. In I Can See You (Taylor's Version) Taylor Lautner and Joey King are seen breaking through an orange vault, as the orange color matters when it comes to Karma theory. In Look What You Made Me Do MV, Swift is seen wearing an orange jumpsuit in an orange cage. But more than the orange color, the song also had another major hint when Swift sang the lyrics, “All I think about is karma,” in the song.

Taylor Swift wore an orange outfit during her Eras tour

Swift has brought the Karma theory once again into discussion as she adored an orange outfit during her Eras tour. As shared earlier, the color orange has always been there whenever the singer mentioned Karma in her past MVs. As the Fortnight singer once again decided to wear orange color, fans are pretty convinced that maybe this time they might finally receive a new album, titled Karma.

It is to be seen whether or not Swift will finally deliver a new album called Karma or she will leave her fans with mere speculations only. Swift recently released her double-volume eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

