'What Is That Accent?': Fans Slam Millie Bobby Brown For Losing Her British Accent

Millie Bobby Brown, widely recognized for her portrayal of Eleven in Netflix's Stranger Things, has garnered acclaim for her acting prowess. But lately, all the talk has been about a possible alteration in her accent. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, fans took to social media to note that Brown, born to British parents and raised in England before moving to the U.S., predominantly spoke with an American accent.

Did Millie Bobby Brown lose her British accent?

British native Millie Bobby Brown's accent has sparked speculation, suggesting she might have embraced American dialects after residing in the United States. The 20-year-old actress, known for her roles in productions like Damsel and Stranger Things, showcased a linguistic shift during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. As her English accent occasionally melded into the American inflections typical of her acting roles, fans took notice, prompting discussions about the evolving nature of her speech patterns and identity.

The original accent of the Stranger Things star surfaced for the first time when she joked about her beloved dog Winnie, noting how "somehow she makes everything about her" with the softening of the "R" sound. On several occasions, such as when recounting how she and her fiancé Jake Bongiovi "bonded" over scuba diving and sharing his proposal during a dive, her original accent subtly emerged. At one instance, Brown inadvertently demonstrated her ability to effortlessly switch back to sounding like a lifelong Brit by impersonating her mother, Kelly.

However, fans expressed their astonishment in the comments on the video across various social media platforms, after hearing Millie Bobby Brown speak with an American accent.

Fans slam Millie Bobby Brown’s switch to American accent

Apparently, viewers were left perplexed by her voice during the NBC talk show.

One X (formerly, Twitter) user wrote, “millie bobby brown developing an American accent was not on my bingo cards for 2024,” and another said, “millie bobby brown WHAT is that accent?🤡”

One more of Brown’s fans slammed her, saying, “Millie Bobby Brown is lying about being British. I know she is. Every interview of hers is like Ross from Friends phasing out his fake British accent.” Another person trolled her, saying, “Did she go to the same specialist that helped Austin Butler stop talking like Elvis?”

One more X user wrote, “They're all fake, you guys 📢,” and another added, “Are her 15 minutes over yet? She's annoying AF.”

