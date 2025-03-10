What Is That ONE Requirement Pierce Brosnan Wants For The Next James Bond? Veteran Actor Reveals

People still reminisce about the time Pierce Brosnan wowed them by playing James Bond. Now, the anticipation to find out who will take on that character is high among the masses. Amid that, the veteran star talked about the one requirement that the character must have.

While having a conversation with The Telegraph. Brosnan shared that it was a “given” that the next performer, taking on the above-mentioned iconic role must be British.

Back in February, the announcement was rolled where it was revealed that Amazon MGM would be in charge if creative control of the Bond projects in a new joint venture with the Bond’s veteran producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

The actor also touched upon this, reporteldy stating that the new change for this beloved franchise took a lot of “courage” for the above-mentioned producers, adding that it was the correct decision.

Brosnan also said that the world moves very quickly now, “at the speed of light, [the takeover] does come with a certain lament.” the actor shared that he saw it was coming for some time but according to him, it was the correct decision for both the producers.

Brosnan shared that it took a lot of strength for them to “let go” and that they would still have a say in it. He expressed his hope that Amazon will handle, “the work and the character with dignity and imagination and respect.”

The veteran star also touched on the time he played Bond. He expressed being “very proud to have been part of the history and the legacy of Bond and the movies that I made with Barbara and Michael. That we moved the needle, that we brought it back to life.”

For the unversed, Brosnan created a global imprint in the minds of the audience when he played the fan-favorite role from 1995 to 2002. Later on, the role was portrayed by Daniel Craige.

When it comes to the new actor playing Bond, many names have been rumored online, including Aaron-Taylor Johnson, Theo James, Idris Elba, Joe Alwyn, Rege-Jean Page, and Josh O'Connor,