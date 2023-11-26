What is the age gap between Katharine McPhee and David Foster? Exploring their relationship amid claims of disagreement over raising their son

Love knows no age, but in the case of Grammy winner David Foster, 74, and his wife Katharine McPhee, 39, the nearly 35-year age gap has been a point of discussion since their relationship became public. Despite the chatter, Foster remains unfazed, sharing that age is just one factor in a marriage and not necessarily a determining one. However, it seems like their age difference has finally kicked in, as the couple made their conflicting parenting style public.

David Foster addressed the age gap between him and his wife, Katharine McPhee

The couple, who first crossed paths when McPhee competed on "American Idol" in 2006, officially started their journey as a couple in 2018 after both had separated from their previous partners. Their red carpet debut at the Met Gala and subsequent engagement in July 2018 marked the beginning of their shared life. Their relationship garners significant attention from both the public and media alike for the massive age gap between their relationship.

In a conversation with PEOPLE , Foster addressing the issue shared that he is hardly bothered by his age gap from his partner, stating, “People always make the reference Kat and I with the age difference, but I've always said there's so many things that can bring a marriage down, and age difference is just one of them. There's so many things that can go wrong. We think we have it pretty together.”

Katharine McPhee and David Foster opened up about their conflicting parenting styles

Foster and McPhee opened up about their differing parenting styles, as retrieved via PEOPLE , particularly when it comes to disciplining their son, Rennie, who is nearly two years old. The couple, married since June 2019 and parents to Rennie since February 2021, expressed their views on parenting, shedding light on the generational gap in their approaches.

Foster, who has been married five times and has five daughters, seven grandchildren, and one son with McPhee, acknowledged that they don't always see eye-to-eye on raising their son. The couple shared their perspectives on disciplining Rennie, with Foster expressing a desire to start implementing discipline, "I want to start disciplining [Rennie] and Kat's not really down with that," he commented.

While McPhee emphasized her preference for a more mindful parenting approach, avoiding shaming and considering the child's intellectual understanding, stating, “No, that's not true. I just want to discipline in my own way. There's the more old-fashioned way of disciplining which involves time-outs and things like that. My take is that you can have more mindful parenting opposed to just assuming that a two or three-year-old can have time alone to reflect on what they've done poorly. I think the more new way of parenting is understanding that with a child, there's only so much that they can intellectually understand.”

The clash in parenting styles highlights the nuances that can arise in a relationship with a significant age difference, as each partner brings their unique generational perspectives to the table. Despite these differences, McPhee and Foster navigate the complexities of parenthood, emphasizing understanding and communication.

