What is the Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes cheating scandal? Exploring their affair amid their exes getting together

Trigger Warning: This article has references to infidelity.

In 2022, there was a lot of talk about GMA3 co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach having a romantic relationship. The rumors became public through photos, and it caused quite a stir. Let's break down what happened in simpler terms.

Exploring Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes cheating scandal

Backstory (2012–2021)



Amy Robach got a job with ABC News in 2012. T.J. Holmes joined ABC News in 2014, and they became friends. In 2015 and 2016, Holmes had affairs with other people. Rumors about Holmes and Robach being more than friends started in 2017.

The Affair (March–November 2022)



In March 2022, Holmes and Robach posted a video on TikTok that got people talking. In May 2022, there were reports of them being seen together in bars. They even ran a marathon together in November 2022. The news about their relationship came out in November through pictures published by the Daily Mail. After that, they continued working together on GMA3 for a bit.

The Fallout (November 2022–present)



Things changed in December 2022. ABC News took them off the show temporarily, saying their relationship was causing a distraction. An internal review began to see if they broke any company rules. In January 2023, ABC News confirmed they were leaving the network.

Advertisement

Post-Exit Activities (May 2023–present)



After leaving ABC, new anchors were announced for GMA 3. Holmes and Robach then went public on Instagram, announcing they were starting a podcast. In December 2023, they made their first red carpet appearance and released the first episode of their podcast, talking about their challenging journey.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes's recent revelations in the podcast

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes opened up about their relationship timeline in the debut episode of their podcast, Amy & T.J. The former GMA3 co-anchors clarified that they were already living separately from their respective spouses when news of their relationship surfaced on November 30, 2022.

Holmes, 46, emphasized they were in the midst of divorce proceedings, with attorneys and mediators involved, while Robach, 50, shared that her ex-husband, Andrew Shue, had moved out three months prior to the public revelation. She disclosed that she stopped wearing her ring in early August, clarifying that Holmes, being more private, chose to keep this information to himself.

ALSO READ: GMA Star Amy Robach's Weight Loss Approach To A Healthier Life