What Is the Best Piece of Parenting Advice Ryan Reynolds Was Ever Given? Find Out

Ryan Reynolds, the talented actor known for his role as Deadpool, is a proud father of four children. With his wife Blake Lively, they have four lovely kids named James, Ines, and Betty, who are 9, 7, and 4 years old respectively. They also have a precious one-year-old whose name and gender are yet to be disclosed. Throughout his journey as a parent, Ryan has received countless parenting tips and suggestions. However, there is one particular piece of advice that has truly resonated with him and stayed close to his heart all these years.

In a conversation with fellow actor Hugh Jackman, Ryan shared some valuable parenting advice he received from Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy. The Free Guy star also opened up about how dealing with anxiety has been beneficial in his parenting journey and in relating to his children.

Actor Ryan Reynolds took a moment to share some parenting advice and said, "people tend to only talk about their wins. But I think it's really important for your kids in particular to know that you lose."

He continued: "You don't get what you want all the time. Something you worked on really hard didn't work. You feel like you said something embarrassing today, you did something that didn't sit right with you. It's just so important that [your kids] see that and they don't just hear, 'Oh Dad nailed it.' Because you lose so much more than you win." He added: "It's really stuck with me."

Ryan Reynolds opened up about living with anxiety

Opening up about the actor's battle with anxiety, he said he "loves" having it because when he witnesses his kids experience something like it, he knows how to handle it "in a way that is compassionate, that actually allows them to feel seen." He understands that he can't fix it, but he could communicate with them about it, something he is grateful for.

Later, he also talked about some common anxiety traits and said that people who have anxiety are constantly thinking about the future. "You're constantly: 'What if this happens? What if that happens? ' You're always telling yourself stories." Lastly, he added that when he was shooting for Deadpool, he was also like a critic trying to be in his best form for the film.

