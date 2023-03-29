What is the Blue Lock Blaze Battle smartphone game? Here's everything you need to know

A Japanese game developer BAEL has recently announced a new game called Blue Lock Blaze Battle which is based on the popular anime series ‘Blue Lock soccer manga’ by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Ysuke Nomura. The game is set to release on iOS and Android this year and will be free to download and play. Here’s everything you need to know about the game –

What is the Blue Lock Blaze Battle game?

Blue Lock Blaze Battle Game is a 3D mobile game that features characters from the popular anime series, Blue Lock. This is basically a television series about aspiring soccer players.

What are the features of the Blue Lock Blaze Battle game?

The forthcoming Blue Lock Blaze Battle Game features three-dimensional soccer matches between a variety of characters, each with its own specialties and advantages. The game will feature real-time multiplayer battles and allow players to create and customize their teams. Additionally, it will provide optional in-game purchases that will add extra features to improve the gaming experience.

When will it be released?

Currently, there’s no update on the release date of Blue Lock Blaze Battle but it will happen soon sometime in 2023. A 15-second teaser clip of the game is out, which features both its 3D graphics and some of the fan’s favorite anime characters, including Naruhaya Asahi, Raichi Jungo, Isagi Yoichi, Chigiri Hyoma, Bachira Meguru, etc.

About the Blue Lock franchise

With the release of a TV anime series, which made its Japanese debut on October 8, the Blue Lock franchise has been growing quickly. The series was broadcast on Crunchyroll. The sequel of the series is in the pipeline. In addition to this, an anime movie based on the BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi-spinoff manga is also coming.





ALSO READ: Suzume surpasses Makoto Shinkai's previous hit 'Weathering With You', earns $109 million