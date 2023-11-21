What is the cast of Superman: Legacy? Looking at the confirmed and rumored names as Nicholas Hoult joins the list

Superman: Legacy is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films in a long time. With the current state of superhero films, as it is, the DC venture is being looked at as a possible return to form, not just for the DC universe but the whole superhero genre as well.

Since the release and incredible success of Avengers: Endgame, the superhero genre has seen a considerable drop in popularity. Apart from a few films that have worked here and there, the whole genre has been consistently underperforming as of late. Superman: Legacy has a chance to change all that and revive the decisively popular genre.

Who is in the cast of Superman: Legacy?

One of the biggest decisions that is ever taken when one makes a Superhero film is who are you going to cast? This decision is not just based on the fact that studios should choose the best actor of the lot, but they also try to choose someone good enough to fit the mythos of the character.

For a character as big as Superman, this becomes even more difficult because in the past we have had some definitive versions of the character that are difficult to forget for the studios and audiences alike.

Still, with James Gunn helming the latest film based on the character, Superman: Legacy, the chance for a return to form for the franchise is incredibly high. The ace director and producer who is also the co-CEO of DC studios made headlines when he cast David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane earlier this year.

Then the whole of Hollywood went on a strike, making it difficult for studios to make any casting announcements or commence with any form of shoot. But now, the protests have been over and more news is coming about the casting of this highly anticipated film.

Nicholas Hoult has been cast as none other than the biggest nemesis of Superman, Lex Luthor. Jesse Eisenberg previously played this role in the Henry Cavill-led Superman films to mixed reaction. Nicholas Hoult has a huge responsibility to revive the interest in the character and make it a worthy opponent for the Kryptonian.

Apart from him, María Gabriela de Faría has been cast as the villain, the Engineer. Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern . Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Can Superman: Legacy revive the comic book genre?

For the last decade, the comic book genre has become the biggest money maker in Hollywood. With the exponential success of Marvel Cinematic Universe and the occasional big hit that DC was able to sustain, made sure that the genre became the most sought-after project for any big director or even actor.

Advertisement

But since the release of Avengers: Endgame which became the highest-grossing film ever, the whole genre has seen a shift and a certain fatigue among the audience. Barring an occasional hit like Spiderman: No Way Home or The Batman, the films have decreased a lot in popularity in the 2020s. The Marvels hit the newest low for the whole genre with an embarrassing flop.

There is a belief that with James Gunn’s experience with the genre as well as the character’s huge legacy, the latest Superman film will be able to bring the audience’s interest back to this genre and make it great again.

ALSO READ: Who is David Corenswet? 5 things to know about actor replacing Henry Cavill as Superman