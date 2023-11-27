What is the "Disappointed Cillian Murphy" meme? Exploring its origins and some of its funniest iterations

In the whimsical world of the internet, where laughter reigns supreme, one actor’s perpetually pouty expressions have given birth to a viral phenomenon—the enigmatic “Disappointed Cillian Murphy” meme. Have you ever wondered why the Irish actor seems perpetually unimpressed during interviews? The internet certainly did, and what followed was a cascade of jokes and memes that turned Cillian Murphy’s subtle disdain into a web sensation. Let’s embark on a journey to unravel the origins and explore the side-splitting variations of the Disappointed Cillian Murphy meme that have left the online realm in stitches.

The birth of a meme

Back in 2017, during a press junket interview for In The Heart Of The Sea, a screenshot captured the moment when Cillian Murphy looked like someone, somewhere, was seriously letting him down. This screenshot found its way to Tumblr, courtesy of the channel On Demand Entertainment’s video titled Tom Holland and Cillian Murphy on being covered with K-Y Jelly for In the Heart of the Sea.

The screenshot, posted on Tumblr by InColours, became the catalyst for the Disappointed Cillian Murphy meme. Accompanied by other photos from various press junkets, the post garnered over 42000 notes, cementing Murphy’s perpetually disheartened expression in the annals of internet humor.

Going Viral on YouTube:

Fast forward to October 2017, when NME posted a video titled "Cillian Murphy & Timothy Spall react to 'disappointed Cillian Murphy meme’," racking up a whopping 580,000 views. YouTube sensation Elikay Beelargio joined the party in 2018, creating a compilation titled "Disappointed Cillian Murphy," amassing an impressive 3.3 million views and counting.

The meme didn't stop there. In 2020, a Redditor shared yet another example on the subreddit, asserting that "Cillian Murphy looking unimpressed is a big mood." The post received over 3,600 upvotes, proving that the disappointment resonates far beyond the realms of YouTube and Tumblr.

So, what's the deal with Cillian Murphy's perpetual disappointment? Whether it's the peculiar charm of his brooding expressions or the relatability of feeling let down, one thing is for sure – the "Disappointed Cillian Murphy" meme has become a timeless gem in the treasure trove of internet humor. Explore the laughs and let the disappointment bring a smile to your face!

