What is the Emmy winning series The White Lotus about? DETAILS inside

The White Lotus season two saw a dramatic end in December 2022 but the creator Mike White already had plans for the next season of this Emmy winning series. In a conversation with the Deadline White said that though they have not completely thought about the next season, it would be fun to go to a whole different continent, maybe something like Europe or Asia.  

Here is everything that we know about season 3 of The White Lotus.

Watch The White Lotus trailer here:

The White Lotus season 3

HBO has officially renewed The White Lotus for season 3 and has decided to collaborate with Mike White again for the next season. HBO’s CEO Casey Bloys has said that White has already pitched a great fun idea for season 3. 

White also said that the third season of this Emmy winning series might be based on the ‘satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality’ since the first season highlighted money and the second season highlighted s*x. As per the reports, The White Lotus season 3 will be set in Thailand.

It is also highly likely that Jennifer Coolidge might not be returning for The White Lotus season 3. Though no premiere date has been set for The White Lotus season 3, fans are hoping that it will be released in 2023.

Watch The White Lotus season 2 trailer here:

The White Lotus storyline

The White Lotus season first is based in Hawaii while the second season takes place in Sicily. This social satire is based on the exploits of staff members and guests that are affected by the different irregularities at the fictional resort chain of White Lotus. The episodes assess the deeper complexity of the guests as well as hotel staff in the dynamic setting. The creator Mike White said that the show centers around how money impacts the lives of affluent people and those around them.

Is White Lotus on Netflix or Amazon Prime?
The White Lotus, a comedy drama series starring F. Murray Abraham, Murray Bartlett, and Connie Britton is available to stream now. Watch it on HBO Max, Spectrum TV, Vudu, Prime Video or Apple TV on your Roku device.
What is the point of the show White Lotus?
The White Lotus is an American black comedy-drama anthology television series created by Mike White for HBO. It follows the guests and employees of the fictional White Lotus resort chain whose stay is affected by their various psychosocial dysfunctions.
