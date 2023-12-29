What is the extortion controversy between Kevin Hart and Youtuber Tasha K? EXPLAINED
Kevin Hart is suing controversial YouTuber Tasha K for demanding a ransom in exchange for withholding a bombshell interview with comedian’s former assistant Miesha Shakes.
Comedia Kevin Hart is suing controversial Tash K or allegedly demanding a six-figure ransom of $250,000 for withholding her interview with Hart’s former personal assistant Miesha Shakes. According to the lawsuit, Hart was contacted by an affiliate of Tasha K for allegedly asking a ransom to withhold the interview with his former assistant, as according to them it contained private information about the comedian which could hamper his reputation.
Lawsuit accuses Tasha K of trying to extort Kevin Hart
According to the lawsuit filed by Kevin Hart, Youtuber Tasha K sat with his former assistant Miesha Shakes in November 2023 for an interview, which was defamatory and contained false information.
Tasha K released a teaser of the interview to intimidate Hart. The lawsuit claims, “The teaser included a statement from Kebe at the 2:06 mark of the video specifically warning that ‘when you don’t pay, we have to get money by any means necessary.”
The comedian then sent a cease and desist notice to the controversial YouTuber, stating that his former assistant Miesha had signed a Non-disclosure agreement and confidentiality agreement. However, Tasha K released the interview live on her subscription-based website on December 22.
In the interview, Miesha is seen leveling deep accusations against the Jumanji actor. She accuses the actor of being a habitual cheater and having a gambling addiction. Now, Hart is also suing his former assistant for defamation and breach of contract.
Tasha B has had a history of disputes
This is not the first time a celebrity has filed a lawsuit against the controversial YouTuber. In the past, she has made scathing accusations against musician Cardi B. In January 2022, Cardi B won a lawsuit against Tasha B for damages exceeding $3 million in defamation.
Tasha B in her allegations against Cardi B said, that the Grammy award-winning singer had prostituted herself, was addicted to hard drugs, was unfaithful to her husband, had contracted herpes, and other claims.
Tasha B filed for bankruptcy after she was held liable. The judge in this case ruled that she couldn’t use her financial ruin to avoid paying the musician.
