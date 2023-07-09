What is the future of Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord? Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 director James Gunn opens up

The Marvel superhero movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hit theaters on May 5, 2023, and became the second-highest-grossing film of 2023. The film was also well-received by fans. Though director James Gunn has previously said this was the last film in the franchise, the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, officially announced the possible future of Chris Pratt. However, it is unclear in what capacity the Chris Pratt portrayed character's return will happen.

James Gunn on the future of Chris Pratt’s Star Lord

Following the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release, in the commentary track James Gunn opened up about his previous plans which he would like to see come to fruition. Gunn said that he would like to see Star Lord, who has no idea about modern-day Earth to be placed in this situation.

Talking about the future of Chris Pratt’s Star Lord, James Gunn said, “Chris and I, forever, have talked about how great it would be to do a Legendary Star-Lord movie, a story with Star-Lord on Earth trying to adapt to the environment of Earth in the same way that somebody else might try to adapt to the alien environment of outer space. He's a fish out of water in just kind of...regular water. So I can't wait to see it.”

But since James Gunn is no longer with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is currently handling the reigns of the DC Universe, it seems that MCU is still exploring the future possibilities of Chris Pratt’s Star Lord. It is not yet known whether Star Lord will be returning as a full-blown movie or it will be just making an appearance in the Avengers.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 end credits scene

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s end credits scene revealed that Chris Pratt’s character Star Lord will be returning at some point. However, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has not exactly revealed the details about how and when Star Lord will be returning. The end credits scene showed the text, “The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return.”

Meanwhile, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s first reaction seems to be extremely positive. This MCU trilogy has been amongst the breakout franchises of Marvel Studios since its first installment.

