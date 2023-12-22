What is the history behind Barbie’s Ken Doll? Exploring his origin story as Ryan Gosling’s I Am Just Ken Khristmas version comes out

She’s Barbie and he’s ‘just Ken’

But the modern-day Ken, the oh-so-lovely Ryan Gosling remains committed to his on-screen character Ken that he played earlier this year. As Christmas approaches, Ken is getting into the Khristmas spirit with Ryan Gosling releasing a Christmas special version of his hit song I’m Just Ken.

The EP of the original song features two new versions of it, I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie) and I’m Just Ken (In My Feelings Acoustic).

This is not the first time Ryan Gosling has proved to be faithful to Ken and do him justice. Speaking about taking on the role of Ken, Ryan Gosling shared a funny anecdote while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Ryan Gosling revealed that he found his daughters’ Ken doll face down in the mud in his backyard. This served as a sign for Ryan to play Ken and without wasting a minute he texted Greta Gerwig saying “I shall be your Ken, for this story must be told.”

As kids when we went to the supermarkets we saw floor-to-ceiling shelves dedicated to all kinds of Barbie but for Ken, we were lucky if we found even one or two of them there. It was not because Ken was so popular that he was always sold out, but because he never was deemed worthy to be on the shelves. Because he was just Ken and the world had no interest in him.

But why is it that Barbie went on to become so popular while Ken Doll was just a side character and an accessory in the world of Dolls?

If dolls had feelings, Ken would suffer from an Existential Crisis each day of his existence

Ken is not just Ken, his full name is Kenneth Sean Carson. Ken hit the shelves for the first time in March 1961 as Barbie’s male counterpart. Ruth Handler invented Barbie in 1959 to counter the doll market that showed women as mothers and wives.

Ruth Handler’s Barbie became the hit phenomenon that it is today because she was much more than the stereotypical woman. She was not just a mom or a housewife but a doctor, an astronaut, an engineer, and much more. In short, she could be anything she wanted. But when it comes to Ken, the world seems to know very little about him.

Great Gerwig’s Barbie showcased Ken as a beach boy. He loves the beach and enjoys lounging in the sun. But that's not all that is there to Ken. In his 62 years of history, Ken has explored at least 40 jobs starting with a hamburger chef to singer and astronaut to name a few.

But sadly, it was Barbie’s world and Ken was just living in it. All that he was and all that he could be did not matter because the truth is, that he was just created as Barbie’s counterpart.

Ken just Wanted to be Seen by Barbie. Everything else came next

Ken can be seen pleading with Barbie to date him throughout the Barbie movie. While Barbie is Ken’s whole world he is just an arm candy for her. She would rather spend her time with her girls grooving and having a feast than spend it on Ken. Ryan Gosling’s song I Am Just Ken gives voice to Ken’s inner feelings and turmoil in a very apt manner.

Ken remains a Timeless Icon regardless

He could be Just Ken but his appeal and mark on pop culture cannot be denied. He endured it all in his 62 years of life. The questions on his purpose in life, his career choices, and his views on masculinity. Nonetheless, he is Ken at the end of the day, a perfect companion to Barbie.

