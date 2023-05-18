What is the Kayla Unbehaun story on Unsolved Mysteries? Episode number of the Netflix show and more details

Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries is a mystery documentary show that features cold, gut-wrenching cases. Since 1987, Unsolved Mysteries has thrown light on homicide cases, legends, and missing people cases that might otherwise have gone unnoticed.

From 1987 through 2002, the late American actor Robert Stack served as the narrator of the original series, which broadcast on NBC. After the show ended in 2010, Netflix brought back the programme in 2020. During the first season of the streaming service's revival, 12 new episodes were released.

Here’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s Kayla Unbehaun story:

Who is Kayla Unbehaun and what’s her story?

The story is about a girl named Kayla Unbehaun, who mysteriously disappeared at the age of nine from Wheaton, Illinois, not far from her South Elgin home. She was allegedly stolen by her non-custodial mother, Heather Unbehaun, who was only permitted to visit her daughter every other weekend, according to the police.

According to police, a young girl from Illinois who was allegedly kidnapped by her mother over six years ago was discovered safe in North Carolina after being recognised from a Netflix documentary about her disappearance. The girl was recognised by a store owner who watched Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries episode featuring Unbehaun.

What is the episode number on Netflix featuring Kayla Unbehaun’s story?

Everyone is now eager to discover which Netflix Unsolved Mysteries episode features Kayla Unbehaun. After being missing for six years, the little Unbehaun child has been found, generating a spike of interest in the full story. Below are the volume (season) and episode numbers featuring Kayla.

The episode of Kayla Unbehaun that is available on Netflix is volume 3 episode 9. Unsolved Mysteries volume 3's ninth episode is titled "Abducted By A Parent." The unsolved mystery is now solved as a result of the child's recovery six years later. Even though Kayla has been missing for a long time, it is still heartbreaking, therefore the fact that she has been found and appears to be doing well is undeniably great news.

Where is Kayla Unbehaun now?

According to reports, Kayla Unbehaun and her father Iserka Unbehaun have been reunited. Social services are being provided to the family to help with the process.

