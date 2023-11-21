What is the Matt Rife Wild 'N Out controversy? Exploring old video where comedian "creeps out" Zendaya amid existing backlash

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Comedian Matt Rife has found himself in troubled water. He has been making headlines for his controversial jokes on his Netflix special, Matt Rife: Natural Selection. The comedian is facing backlash online and has received an immense amount of negative feedback from fans all around the world. He got famous after his video clips started doing the rounds on TikTok, and he instantly became a viral hit. But as people are speaking of his controversial moments, another such moment, which didn’t garner much attention around 6 years ago, has received public attention now. In 2017, Matt Rife made awkward advances at Zendaya, which is now a controversial topic.

Matt Rife’s Wild ‘N’ Out controversy

Matt Rife, a comedian-actor, recently made waves when he launched his debut Netflix special, Natural Selection, with a joke about domestic violence, which drew harsh criticism online. Matt Rife's earlier contact with Zendaya in 2017 has resurfaced online in the aftermath of the lateat controversy.

In the big scope of Matt Rife's life, Wild 'N Out was only a minor chapter. His most recent appearance was in 2017. He did, however, leave an indelible mark, as a video of his best moments received nearly three million views on YouTube. One of them features a game in which he and Zendaya took part. Rife delivered a series of jokes designed to make Zendaya puke out her water.

Rife introduced himself as the host while kneeling down Nick Cannon's chair before taking a different approach with the actor. "Look, you're mixed; I want to be black; let's make a lifestyle movie," he went on to say. "Spit that water out so I can get your number," he urged after Zendaya didn't break character. Zendaya wasn't moved by the line, but her teammates were irritated by his decision to grip her chin.

One of the cast members joked. "Please keep your hands off her. Matt," while another said, "She's too young,” before a member of the opposing team corrected him: "She's 18. He's 19." Unfortunately, Rife was set up for another joke. "So. He has acne and dirty fingernails," responded the cast member. Rife shared a selfie with Zendaya on Instagram just before the program aired. "Watch me get in @zendaya's personal space tonight on #WildNOut on @mtv2!" the comic posted, beside the hashtags "#SheDeniesMeInFrontOfAllOfAmerica" and "#StillCryingAboutIt."

Matt Rife’s recent controversy

Matt Rife, a comedian who rose to prominence mostly through TikTok, has come under criticism for his response to fans who took offense to his latest Netflix special, Natural Selection.

While Rife is known for pushing the envelope in his stand-up routines, his new Netflix special is stirring controversy online owing to a joke about domestic abuse at the outset. When Rife recalled the episode, he was quick to dismiss any concern for the waitress and crack a joke at her expense. "And my boy, who I was with, was like, Yeah, I feel bad for her, man. I feel like they should put her in the kitchen or something where nobody has to see her face.'"

He then went on to say, “Yeah, but I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn't have that black eye." The 28-year-old, who has 6.4 million Instagram followers and over 18.2 million TikTok followers, claimed that he was testing the waters to see if the audience can see the funny side. However, his attempt to utilize domestic abuse as the punchline of a joke sees him being lambasted by social media users who accuse him of betraying his audience.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

