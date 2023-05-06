What is the meaning behind Doja Cat’s new bat tattoo? Singer’s new pic goes viral

The American rapper and singer, Doja Cat, recently got a new tattoo that covers her entire back, showcasing even more of her incredible body art. The 27-year-old Grammy Award-winning musician recently took to her Instagram page to share the picture of her tattoo. In that picture, she is showing off the skeletal bat across her back and text which briefly explains its significance. The rapper highlighted the following sentence among several pieces of text that were posted: "Bats often represent death in the sense of letting go of the old, and bringing in the new." They stand for change, commencement, and the beginning of something new.

The artwork was created by Mr. K, a tattoo artist from Bang Bang Tattoo who has also inked celebrities including Matt Damon, Justin, Liam Hemsworth, and Hailey Bieber, and David Beckham. After a previous tattoo on the celebrity was labelled ‘demonic', Doja got another new monster tattoo on her forearm. The ‘Kill Bill’ singer’s tattoo is based on the illustration by Giovanni Battista Bissoni from Italian philosopher Fortunio Liceti's 1634 book De Monstruorum Causis, Natura et Differentiis.

Here’s how fans reacted to Doja Cat’s new body ink

As soon as Doja Cat shared her inked pictures with her 70 million followers on Instagram, they went viral. Later, she took to Twitter to share her feelings as she wrote, “If ur calling me demonic honestly werk cuz like i love that u ate fr.” The tweet, however, was not well received by the social media users since they felt it offended their religion. One fan commented, "You want to promote the demonic doja so bad it's not 2010s anymore we don't care Get over it ...." Another person wrote, "Ain’t this you?" "Nice I guess *drags vape* we live in the weirdest timeline," wrote a third fan. A fourth user wrote, Doja made it to illuminati allegations yall im so proud of her she doin big things.``

ALSO READ: Doja Cat says she's 'done with pop', shifts her direction to rap culture