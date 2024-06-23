What Is The Meaning Behind Kate Middleton's New Photo Of Prince Williams With Kids Clicked For His Birthday? Explored

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton took a new birthday photo of Duke of Cambridge Prince William with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. This photo is different from the usual royal portraits.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared casual family moments before, but this image stands out among the rest of them. It shows William and the kids holding hands and jumping in the air on a beach in Norfolk, all with big smiles and arms raised, capturing a rare, close bond of the family altogether.

Their carefree happy image starkly contrasts the usual formal royal appearances, like last week at Trooping the Colour, the annual celebration of King Charles' birthday.

Prince William trades military uniform for casual attire in a rare family photo

Prince William swapped his red military uniform from Marching the Colour for pink shorts, a casual hoodie, and bare feet, showing a rarely seen side of him. While Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined Prince Louis in a fun-loving moment instead of focusing on royal protocol.

Even the family's recent portraits have shown a more formal side. For their 2023 Christmas card, Prince William and Princess Kate chose a posed studio photo with matching white collared shirts.

Releasing a casual photo shows how focused Prince William and Princess Kate both, are on family, especially during this tough time. In March, Kate revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. She emphasized her young family, saying it took time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis and reassure them she would be okay.

Prince George's unique upbringing shaped by mother's non-royal roots

"Prince George and his siblings have a unique upbringing, influenced by their mother's non-royal upbringing," as per a source close to the royal household. "She values family time, unlike the aristocratic upbringing where children are often seen briefly daily."

Princess Kate's recent photo of her husband and kids captures a beloved spot: Norfolk. They frequently escape to their country home, Anmer Hall, where Kate feels most comfortable.

Previously, Prince William and Princess Kate showed their relaxed life in Norfolk in a video celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary. It showed them enjoying simple pleasures on the beach, with no royal formalities in sight.

In a message on June 14, Princess Kate shared she's making progress in her cancer treatment but recognizes there's still a journey ahead. Over the past three months, she's been reevaluating her priorities, focusing on her well-being, and finding strength in her family.

The current scenario is that The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has begun working from home and holding meetings with her teams in Windsor, their primary residence, whenever possible.

