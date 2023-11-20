What is the Nicolas Cantu and Dream drama? Exploring the feud timeline and latest updates

On the internet, there’s an interesting conflict happening. An explosive clash between YouTuber Clay Dream and voice actor Nicolas Cantu is underway. The virtual showdown has taken the online world by storm, filled with accusations, drama, and a roller coaster of emotions.

The November 15 face-off

It all started on November 15 when a parody account took a dig at Dream, sparking a fiery exchange. Nicolas Cantu jumped into the ring, mistakenly engaging with the parody account. Accusations of p*dophilia and shocking revelations followed, leading to an internet frenzy. Dream, not one to back down, fired back with serious allegations. He accused Cantu of physical assault, racist and ableist slurs, and even shared screenshots of private messages where Cantu apologized, blaming being “drunk and high” for his behavior.

In response, Cantu seemingly admitted to the physical assault and apologized for his behavior during an Uber ride, but denied using racist slurs. The drama intensified as Clay exposed more alleged text messages, revealing a tangled web of accusations. A text message like "Yes, I slapboxed you in front of the h**s."

Dream posted a video showcasing Cantu’s angry reactions

The drama took a new turn on November 18 when Dream posted a video of Cantu berating both an Uber driver and himself. The video showcased Cantu’s vitriolic behavior, including offensive language and insults directed at the driver and Dream.

Clay countered Cantu’s claim of generously tipping the Uber driver, providing context to the situation. He alleged that the voice actor not only assaulted him once but attempted to do so again after the Uber ride. "You're retarded. You're fking down syndrome. I don't give a fk. You do not understand that your literacy level needs to be brought up from the f**king Mariana Trench…," said Nicolas Cantu.

The feud concluded with Dream blocking Cantu on the platform, and the actor proudly flaunting it as an achievement with the hashtag #NEWBIG. As expected, the internet went into a frenzy. Fans took sides, memes surfaced, and discussions ranged from disbelief to further accusations.

​​Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

