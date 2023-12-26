In a surprising turn of events, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce appears to be catching the attention of multi-Grammy-winning superstar Taylor Swift. The two first made headlines when Swift was spotted cheering on Kelce at his football game in September, just two months after he seemingly shot his shot with the singer. While the nature of their relationship remains unconfirmed, fans have embraced the unexpected pairing. Swifties, in particular, have started a humorous trend on TikTok, playfully crediting Swift for putting Kelce "on the map." The timeline of their connection includes Kelce's attempts to gift Swift a friendship bracelet during her Eras Tour stop in July and her attendance at multiple Chiefs games, creating a pop-culture storm at MetLife Stadium alongside celebrity friends like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman. The duo's evolving relationship continues to captivate fans and onlookers alike.

What is the official ship name that Travis Kelce approves of for him and Taylor Swift?

In a playful nod to his rumored romance with Taylor Swift, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has seemingly embraced their fan-created "ship name." On December 23, the Chiefs added a unique twist to their fan auction site, Chiefs Bids , by dropping a signed, custom jersey. Kelce, 34, autographed his #87 jersey for the auction but made a noteworthy alteration. Instead of displaying his last name on the back, the jersey featured the amalgamated term "Swelce." This clever combination of Swift and Kelce's last names has quickly become the unofficial fan nickname for their speculated relationship. The customized jersey, now affectionately referred to as the "Swelce" jersey, fetched over $500 as a fortunate fan secured this one-of-a-kind memorabilia.

Travis Kelce, who has been a tight end for the Chiefs since 2013, is said to have initiated a romantic involvement with Taylor Swift during the summer, sparking intrigue and excitement among fans who continue to follow the evolving narrative of their connection. The playful incorporation of "Swelce" on the jersey adds a lighthearted touch to the speculation surrounding this high-profile pairing.

Is Travis Kelce planning to propose to Taylor Swift?

A recent update from a source close to Travis Kelce has shed light on the engagement rumors surrounding him and Taylor Swift. Contrary to speculation sparked by Swift showcasing a new ring to friends like Biles Teller and his wife, it appears that the couple is not heading towards an engagement anytime soon. The insider clarified the status of their relationship, stating, "There are no plans for an engagement anytime soon. There is no engagement at this time," dispelling the swirling rumors about Travis Kelce secretly proposing to the Blank Space singer.

The buzz around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's potential engagement gained momentum when it was revealed that Travis sought and received Scott Swift's blessing. Despite this, the insider's information contradicts the notion of imminent nuptials. While Taylor Swift has been relatively public about her relationship with the Chiefs' tight end, it seems the couple is not rushing into marriage, debunking the widespread anticipation of an impending engagement.

