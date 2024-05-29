What Is The Only Condition Jim Parson Mentions To Return To The Big Bang Theory? Find Out

Jim Parsons, the brilliant actor who portrayed Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory, has made it known that he will not be reprising his role as that beloved character anytime soon. However, lovers of the eccentric genius can take comfort from the recent appearance of him playing adult Sheldon in the finale of Young Sheldon.

The cryptic reply

In an interview with E! News at the Drama League Awards on May 17, Parsons opened up about returning to his iconic role. “Look, never say never to anything. Life is long, God willing. But I don't think so.” In fact, as a joke, he insinuated that should there ever be a return of Sheldon; it would have been through ‘reincarnation’ in another lifetime.

Parsons recently revived Sheldon on Young Sheldon although. On May 16 at 11:30 PM, which marked the end of the prequel series where Parsons had reunited with his former Big Bang Theory cast member Mayim Bialik.

About this event, Parsons said, “It was very, very special to do that. The feeling today is kind of odd, you know? It's the second time now, because when we ended The Big Bang Theory, it felt like this, too. A little bit different.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

A bittersweet goodbye

Parsons admitted that filming what might be his final scene as Sheldon has meant weeks of processing for him afterward. Parsons said, “You shoot that final episode, and it's wrapped for you and then a couple of months later, it wraps for the rest of the world and it's a very weird feeling to flood over you again like that.”

Young Sheldon ran from 2017 to 2024 with Iain Armitage starring as Young Sheldon and finished with major revelations. In one segment George Copper (Lance Barber), father to Shelden, who suffered a heart attack died due to heart attack.

This emotional scene brought to an end the show in a more meaningful way spelling the end of an era for fans.

The legacy continues

However, Parsons not returning as Sheldon doesn’t mean the franchise is concluding. CBS has announced a new spin-off called Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage which will center on Sheldon's brother, Georgie, and his affair with Mandy McAllister played by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment.

The Big Bang Theory came to a close after 12 seasons of success in May 2019. Young Sheldon, narrated by Jim Parsons as a younger version of himself, gave insights into the character’s upbringing. The two shows each had different storylines about aspects of Sheldon's life showing that they were part of one universe.

HBO Max allows you to stream all episodes of The Big Bang Theory and 6 seasons of Young Sheldon if you wish to rewatch Sheldon Cooper’s escapades.

In essence, therefore, while Jim Parsons has said goodbye to his role as Sheldon Cooper, spinoffs and streaming platforms continue ensuring that this character’s quirkiness and brilliance remain a source of entertainment for audiences.

ALSO READ: 'It Was A Real Treat': Jim Parsons Shares His Thoughts About Reprising Big Bang Theory Role On Young Sheldon Final