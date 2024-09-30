What Is The Real Color Of Rachel Green's Iconic Dress From Friends? Jennifer Aniston Has THIS To Say About Viral Debate

Friends fans are once again buzzing over the color of Rachel Green's dress, rather than the show's funny scenes or beloved characters. Friends' 30th anniversary pushed the show back into the spotlight, starting a huge debate about the true color of one of Rachel's most iconic outfits. Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel, stepped in to settle the debate by giving a definitive answer.

It all started when Max, the streaming platform that currently hosts Friends, shared a meme comparing the differences between the show in HD and 4K.

The post, which celebrated Friends' 30th anniversary, included a side-by-side image of Aniston's character, Rachel Green, wearing an iconic outfit from the Season 3 episode, The One Where No One's Ready. Fans instantly noticed something odd: the dress appeared mint green in one shot but blue in the other.

Max captioned the post, "As if @jenniferaniston could be any more perfect," and encouraged people to celebrate Friends' 30th anniversary by streaming it in 4K.

However, the platform's meme unintentionally started a fan debate about the real color of Rachel's dress. Fans filled the comments section, with one wondering, "Ok, what's the real color of that dress?" Another joked, "Rachel not so Green," and a third wondered, "How does 4K change clothing color though lol."

With fans confused and the debate growing, Jennifer Aniston decided to intervene and clarify things straight. On Wednesday, September 25, the actress took to Instagram Stories and shared Max's post along with her own comment. Aniston's answer was straightforward: "For the record, the dress was mint green."

A lot of fans were relieved by her confirmation, as many were unsure of the exact color of the dress. Aniston's honest answer ended the debate, although some viewers are still curious about the difference between HD and 4K quality.

The debate about Rachel Green's dress came at a time when Friends was being appreciated once more. The show celebrated its 30th anniversary on September 22, 2024.

From 1994 to 2004, the sitcom followed the lives of six friends, Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), as they navigated relationships, work, and life in New York City.

