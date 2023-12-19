What is the Reze Arc in Chainsaw Man about? Exploring the second season of The Chainsaw Man.

A stunning new teaser has been revealed for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, the follow-up to the anime. On the second day of Jump Festa, it was revealed that Chainsaw Man would move on with a film adaptation of what is likely to be its most gory and tragic storyline, which would see Denji's life go stranger. Chainsaw Man's official X account verified the thrilling news. A movie is a perfect option, especially with the plot of the next arc, even though a second season was expected. The Reze arc is the fifth arc in the public safety saga in the series, and it spans from chapter 30 to chapter 52. it is relatively short, making it ideal for the movie adaptation.

Will Denji and Reze find their Love?

Denji and Reze, his new friend and love interest, are depicted in the teaser. When the two swim in the middle of the night, a famous scene from the manga depicts them together. A few moments of Denji's first real friend can also be seen in the film hanging around and having a wonderful time. This film is guaranteed to make viewers cry the entire time, with melancholy music playing in the background. The voice actors from season one should be expected to reprise their roles, even though nothing further about the cast and crew is known. The personnel will be made public when the time is right, and this page will be updated accordingly.

ALSO READ: Chainsaw Man Chapter 151: Release date, where to read, recap, and more

Advertisement

The Reze or Bomb-girl arc

Many people consider the Reze arc one of Tatsuki Fujimoto's most inventive works in the manga. It's a fantastic blend of romance, heartache, action, and all the craziness that helped make the first installment of Chainsaw Man such a hit show. Reze, voiced by Reina Ueda, is a girl who makes friends with Denji. Their friendship grows and eventually turns into a true love affair. Later on, though, it becomes clear that Reze is a skilled assassin from the Soviet Union who was given the mission of winning Chainsaw Man's affection. If Denji doesn't cooperate, she will utilize her Bomb Devil powers to accomplish her aim.

In many respects, Fujimoto's manga storytelling is summed up in the Reze arc, which weaves together all the madness, humor, darkness, subdued romance, and Denji's lack of direction into a gripping story. Most manga readers still hold out hope that Reze will return in the second installment of the series, as she is also a fan favorite.

The easter eggs in the trailer

The flower that Reze holds in most scenes from the movie trailer was revealed. As most fans already know, the flower in the Reze arc has special significance because Denji intended to give it to her and build a relationship with her. Still, for various reasons, it never materialized. In addition, the picture of Denji severed as Chainsaw Man alludes to Reze's attempt to seize Denji's heart and how the latter is destroyed in their conflict. More overt allusions to the Reze arc may be found in two of the manga's most well-known scenes: her teaching Denji maths in school and their nude swimming in the ocean.

In addition to discussing their future together and the idea of fleeing together, this manga scenario also shows how the image vanishes, underscoring that their relationship was never meant to be.

ALSO READ: Chainsaw Man Chapter 145: Katana Man ARRIVES! Everything to know about the new chapter