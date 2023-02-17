What is The Rock’s daughter and NXT superstar Ava Raine’s new name on the WWE website? Find out

Ava Raine has gotten a name change- yet again. According to the WWE website, the NXT superstar does not have a last name anymore. The Schism member will henceforth be known just as Ava. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson’s daughter Ava signed in with WWE three years back, in 2020. Back then, she signed in using her real name – Simone Johnson. In May 2022, it was revealed that she will use her new ring name Ava Raine. And now, after her second name change, she will just be known as Ava.

Has Ava fought a NXT match yet? The 21-year-old professional wrestler made her on-screen debut in May 2022 on the NXT episode. She was introduced as the fourth member of Joe Gacy’s stable Schism. Apart from her, the stable constitutes the tag team The Dyad, made up of Jagger Reed and Rip Fowler. Ava has not yet fought a match on NXT.

Ava Raine’s storyline with Thea Hail Although she has not fought any match yet, Ava has an ongoing storyline with Thea Hail, who belongs to the Chase U stable. During the February 7 edition of the developmental brand, Ava was kidnapping and choking Hail. The latter escaped and shouted out to the ring, where Andre Chase and Duke Hudson were up against Pretty Deadly. Her shirt was filled with Schism’s signature smiley pins. On the February 14 edition of NXT, Ava appeared in the crowd when Thea Hail was fighting a match against Tiffany Stratton. Ava’s appearance distracted Hail and made her lose the match. Later, Ava took to Twitter and shared her video with the crowd. She captioned it, “Just stopping in to say hi.” It is yet to be seen if Ava and Thea face each other in the ring in the upcoming editions of NXT anytime soon. It will also be interesting to see if The Rock’s oldest daughter Ava is finally able to patch things up between her father and his cousin Roman Reigns.

