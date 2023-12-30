What is the sexual assault lawsuit against American Idol Exec Nigel Lythgoe by Paula Abdul: Explained

Former American Idol judge Paula Abdul has sued Nigel Lythgoe, former executive producer of the show for sexual assault, sexual harassment, battery, and gender bias.

Paula Abdul who served as a judge on eight seasons of American Idol between 2002 and 2009 claimed that the then executive producer of American Idol, Nigel Lythgoe sexually assaulted her on more than one occasion. She has also accused him of gender discrimination in terms of compensation. Lythgoe has yet to comment on the charges filed against him but here's what we know about the lawsuit so far.

Paula Abdul sues American Idol Exec Producer Nigel Lythgoe

Paula Abdul appeared as one of the judges of American Idol beginning with its debut season in 2002. She continued her journey as a judge on the show until 2009.

In a lawsuit filed in L.A. County against Nigel Lythgoe on December 29, Paula claimed that her ex-boss verbally and sexually assaulted her.

In the legal filing, the Straight Up singer claims that it all began in 2001 when Paula was approached by FOX about an opportunity to appear as a judge on its upcoming singing talent show. It is then that Nigel Lythgoe verbally insulted and belittled her by saying, “She was a ‘has been’ celebrity and probably wouldn't be known by the show’s contestants.” Abdul and her team let it go assuming it was a one-time thing.

The next form of assault that Paula was subjected to by Lythgoe was a sexual assault which happened while the American Idol team was on the road for regional auditions. In her court filings, Paula claims, “One evening, following the day’s auditions, Lythgoe and Abdul entered the elevator of the hotel where they were staying. Upon entering the elevator, Lythgoe shoved Abdul against the wall, then grabbed her genitals and breasts, and began shoving his tongue down her throat. Abdul attempted to push Lythgoe away from her. When the doors to the elevator for the floor opened, Abdul ran out of the elevator and to her hotel room. Abdul quickly called one of her representatives in tears to inform them of the assault.” Paula and her team then decided to not report the incident for fear of Paula getting fired from the show.

On a second occasion, Paula claims she was assaulted in 2015 while she was judging So You Think You Can Dance, which was also executive-produced by Lythgoe.

The legal docs filed by Paula claims that Nigel invited Paula for dinner at his house to discuss work opportunities which Puala accepted thinking it was a professional situation. Paula says that during the dinner, Lythgoe forced himself on top of her while she was on a couch and attempted to kiss her while reclaiming they would make an excellent power couple. Paula says she pushed him away and informed him that she was not interested and immediately left.

She also noted in her lawsuit that she was not the lone victim of Lythgoe’s advances. At some point during her SYTYCD stint, she witnessed Lythgoe groping one of her assistants.

Paula Abdul claims she was discriminated against in terms of Compensation and was subjected to bullying and harassment

Paula Abdul was no doubt one of the most popular judges on American Idol. She however claims that she was discriminated against in terms of monetary compensation and benefits. In her lawsuit against Lythgoe, the then exec producer of the show, Paula claims, “Throughout her tenure on American Idol, Abdul was not only discriminated against in terms of compensation and benefits as compared to one of the show’s male judges and host, but she was the target of constant taunts, bullying, humiliation, and harassment from Lythgoe and other executives, agents, employees, and/or representatives of the show’s producer, Fremantle and 19 Entertainment.”

Paula recalls an incident where at some point Lythgoe called her saying they should celebrate because the statute of limitation had run its course and Paula had not yet charged him.

Paula says she has finally decided to speak and her decision is backed by California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act which allows the victim to file claims irrespective of the statute of limitation.

The story is developing and Nigel Lythgoe’s comments are still awaited.

