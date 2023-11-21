What is the Taylor Swift heel wardrobe malfunction incident? Exploring what happened during her Brazil show and how she reacted

It seems Taylor Swift is everywhere, given her immense success in 2023. The multitalented singer-songwriter has been on a roll. With the Eras Tour becoming the biggest concert tour of all time and the subsequent film of the concert making millions, Taylor Swift is poised to become the richest musician of all time in just a few months.

The fact that she is still going and making records after setting so many of them already this year is unbelievable in itself and is certainly praiseworthy. One such exciting moment came on 21st November, when Taylor was performing her third show in Brazil and unintentionally broke off her heel mid-performance.

Taylor Swift’s wardrobe malfunction

Taylor Swift is invincible at the moment, breaking off one record after another. Making a star NFL player fall in love with her and just brushing off her heel-breaking mid-concert and still continuing with the show.

The star of the moment accidentally broke her boot’s heels while performing in front of thousands of her fans. The incident didn’t deter her from continuing the concert though, she completed her Lover set while standing on one heel, with her other foot outstretched to make up for the loss of her boot.

Fans quickly picked up the incident, as they shared the various images from the concert. The way Taylor Swift’s heel broke off and she flung the shoe into the crowd for someone to catch was an iconic concert moment that has become rare nowadays.

Her valiant efforts even after her heel broke off which saw her standing with outstretched feet reminded people of the recent Barbie movie by Greta Gerwig in which a similar scene was performed by Margot Robbie .

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift fans theorize she started dating Travis Kelce a lot earlier than we think and it kinda makes sense

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance

In other news, Travis Kelce recently opened up about Taylor Swift and how the two got to know each other and started dating.

“There were definitely people she knew who knew who I was in her corner who said: Yo! 'Did you know he was coming?' I had somebody playing Cupid. She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.” the NFL player told the Wall Street Journal.

The effort definitely worked as just some time later, Taylor was being spotted at Kelce’s games and fans were getting excited to witness her happy again.

Advertisement

One of the other things that Travis revealed was the fact that the thing with Taylor was probably going on a bit before it actually seemed to have started.

“She’ll probably hate me for saying this, but when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures in front of my locker," Kelce revealed. While opening up about their first date he told WSJ, "We had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there.”

The way this year has been going on for Taylor Swift we wouldn’t be surprised that she will surprise fans a few more times before the year ends.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift: Top 10 moments from the record-breaking Eras Tour so far that are just unforgettable