What Is The Title Of Bethany Joy Lenz’s Upcoming Memoir? One Tree Hill Star Reveals

In an Instagram post, Bethany Joy Lenz announced the title of her upcoming memoir, Dinner for Vampires. The book is an account of her journey through ten years in a cult while working on the popular TV series One Tree Hill.

She wrote “Being a writer has brought me immense joy since I was around 12,” she shared on Instagram. “This may not have been the first book I envisioned writing publicly, but despite the challenging nature of the subject matter, I’m grateful for the opportunity to share my story on my terms. It’s a tale of forgiveness and a guide to understanding manipulation, with moments of heartache and humor sprinkled throughout. We all stumble, and I hope Dinner for Vampires serves as a reminder that, no matter the unconventional paths we've taken, we’re never truly alone.”

More details about the book

Lenz doesn't give too many details, but she says her book will talk about her 10 years in a cult, which happened while she was on the TV show One Tree Hill. She says the cult did things that hurt her spiritually, leading her to need a lot of therapy to deal with the problems it caused.

“Recovery looks different for everyone, depending on your experience of trauma,” she said in an interview with People. “I had to start from a baseline of my personal understanding of God and the experiences I had. And then there was a lot of going back to who I was before and remembering that, and then acknowledging that there was so much I just didn’t know.”

The writing process has been “painful” at times, she confessed. But “I’m a writer at heart, so turning a phrase is easy for me. Exploring the memories and really facing them can be challenging, but I’m doing it.”

More about Lenz's character in the show One Tree Hill

The actress from One Tree Hill portrayed Haley James Scott for nine seasons on the series and she often recalls old times from the show alongside former co-stars Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton on the “Drama Queens” podcast. The podcast explores behind-the-scenes anecdotes, along with incidents of bullying and sexual harassment that they claim to have faced during the filming of the show.

“It’s been really valuable,” she says. “I’ve arrived at the conclusion that the hard things are meant to be shared, not hidden. They can be helpful and healing.”