What is the trademark dispute case between Eminem and 'Real Housewives' stars? Exploring the legal battle

In 2021, The Real Housewives of Potomac luminaries, Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon, ventured into the podcast realm with the launch of Reasonably Shady. The podcast quickly gained traction, luring in a devoted fanbase intrigued by the fearless duo's candid discussions on dating, relationships, motherhood, and more. However, fame's flip side soon emerged when, post-Season 7 of RHOP, Robyn faced criticism for selectively revealing her marital struggles exclusively on the Reasonably Shady Patreon. This decision sparked outrage, with fans demanding accountability. Now, the duo faces a new storm as rapper Eminem engages them in a legal battle, adding another layer of controversy to the narrative surrounding Reasonably Shady.

What is the trademark dispute between Eminem and the Real Housewives stars?

Eminem, also known as the real Slim Shady, is resisting the legal efforts of Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon from The Real Housewives of Potomac, who have requested his participation in their trademark dispute case over the Reasonably Shady podcast name. On December 15, the 51-year-old rapper, Marshall Mathers III, filed for a protective order against the reality stars, opposing their October request for his in-person deposition, as revealed in documents obtained by People.

In the legal filing, the Grammy-winning artist, recognized by the Slim Shady and Shady monikers, asserted ownership of the trademarks for use on his merchandise and records. Eminem argued that being deposed himself would be "unduly burdensome" due to his "limited knowledge of the subjects at issue."

In response to Eminem's resistance to being deposed, the filing put forth three alternative individuals, including the rapper's longtime manager Paul Rosenberg. These individuals were deemed to possess "superior knowledge" on the pertinent subjects and were suggested as suitable substitutes to appear at the deposition in Eminem's stead.

The legal documents also contended that the motion initiated by Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon was considered "premature and procedurally improper." This assertion was grounded in the fact that they had not yet formally served Eminem, who initially opposed their trademark application in February 2023.

Following this, Bryant and Dixon’s attorney Andrea Evans shared a statement with People adding, “It seems obvious to us that if you file a lawsuit, you should be made available to be deposed.” Evans further stated that their team would “like to question Mathers at least about his use of the expressions Slim Shady and Shady.”

Evans added, “It’s unclear to us that Mathers can be the owner of the trademarks and file this suit against our clients but he will not make himself available to be deposed.”

Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant’s legal action against Eminem

Robyn and Gizelle sought to expand Reasonably Shady with trademarked products. Their application faced a setback when Eminem opposed it in February 2023, fearing brand confusion with his monikers. He expressed concern that their podcast's name might harm his brand. Following Eminem’s concerns, the women submitted a request to dismiss Eminem's opposition. The request stated, “Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant deny any likelihood of confusion between Mather’s trademarks and their Reasonably Shady mark…We are prepared to defend any allegations against them regarding their intellectual property,” as per Page Six . Additionally, they called for Eminem's presence at a deposition, a move contested by his team, arguing it's premature and a time-wasting measure. The women also claimed that Robyn and Gizelle's legal teams had not conducted adequate due diligence.

Eminem, known for Lose Yourself, initially opposed The Real Housewives of Potomac stars in February, expressing concern that his brand would suffer damage if their trademark was approved, leading to potential confusion. The document emphasized, “The marks Slim Shady and Shady have become and are an extremely valuable symbol of Mathers, his reputation and goodwill.”

