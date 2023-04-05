What is the trending Parks and Recreation meme about? Here's what we know

The American political satire mockumentary sitcom television series Parks and Recreation, often known as Parks and Rec, which was created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, had certain scenes and bits that went over the audience's heads as they couldn't relate to what was being depicted.

Though it may sound like a negative impact for the political satire drama, seeing on the brighter side, this took over the scene in no time by the audience as it became a matter of discussion and soon became a trendy meme. As fans confess to being clueless, a scene from the renowned comedy Parks and Recreation is quickly becoming a popular sound on TikTok.

Which scene highlights confusion among the audience?

The phrase is uttered by Peter Serafinowicz's character, Lord Edgar Darby Covington, who first appeared in Season 6 of the programme. TikTokers are imitating him because he was upfront and sincere about his skills on the show.

This is how the audience reacted to being clueless.

One of the users commented, "When my boss asks how my project is going." With nearly 3 million views, that post has inspired several audio-only videos.

One of the audience members wrote, "Me when I'm in charge of training the new employee at work."

This was a typical occurrence, since many people had similar experiences with not knowing how to properly teach a new employee.

The reader wrote, "I was ordered to train the new guy at work, and I could've sworn he was teaching me things somehow."

This sound has been perfected by TikTokers to use when you're lost at work, and they even told their supervisors about it.

Being overly honest with my manager during our weekly 1:1, another spectator from the audience commented.

Another clip from Parks and Recreation that has lately been popular on TikTok is where Nick Offerman's portrayal of Ron Swanson in a CapCut template is heard saying, "I'm not sure I'm interested in it. No, I'm positive. I don't care about it" was a meme that went viral over the past month.

