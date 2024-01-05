What is the true-life tale of the Uruguayan 1972 Andes flight disaster? Exploring the real story behind Netflix's Society of Snow

The haunting true tale of the 1972 Uruguayan Andes flight disaster, where survival led to unthinkable choices, resonates in Netflix's Society of the Snow. J.A. Bayona, known for The Impossible, directs this Spanish-language adaptation inspired by Flight 571's ordeal. Premiering in Spain on December 15 and hitting American theaters on December 22, the film portrays the harrowing struggle for survival amidst the desolate Andes Mountains. Carlitos Páez, portraying his father, adds a poignant touch to the narrative. Since its release, the movie has earned a Golden Globes nomination for Best Foreign Language Film, captivating global audiences as it streams on Netflix, offering a chilling exploration of human endurance.

What is the true-life story of Uruguayan 1972 Andes flight disaster?

Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571's tragic journey unfolded with a series of fatal missteps, encapsulating the ill-fated plight of its 45 passengers, predominantly comprising a Christian Club rugby team. Departing from Montevideo en route to Santiago, the aircraft faced critical inadequacies, a perilous mix of altitude limitations, underpowered engines, and turbulent weather. Survivor Nando Parrado later lamented the ill-fated decision to board the Fairchild FH-227D, ill-suited for navigating the towering Andes Mountains. He told The Guardian , “A Fairchild FH-227D, very underpowered engines, full of people, completely loaded, flying over the highest mountains in South America, in bad weather. I mean, no way.”

Forced to land prematurely in Mendoza, Argentina, due to inclement weather, the subsequent legal constraints mandated a premature departure despite perilous wind conditions. Opting for an alternate route over the Planchon Pass, the pilot, misjudging their location, erroneously declared arrival in Curicó, Chile. Tragically, this miscalculation led to a catastrophic crash into the Andes, claiming twelve lives instantly and inflicting life-threatening injuries upon the survivors. The impact violently tore the plane asunder, leaving only the fuselage amidst the harsh mountainous landscape, cementing the Flight 571 disaster as one of the most chilling chapters in aviation history, a testament to the stark consequences of a cascade of errors and unforeseen circumstances.

Flight 571: What happened next?

After the crash, survivors ingeniously transformed the fuselage into a makeshift shelter by using suitcases, clothing, and seats to create a barrier against snow. Initially sustained by snacks like chocolate, candy, nuts, crackers, and alcohol found on board, they also melted snow for drinking water. As supplies dwindled after a week, desperation set in, leading them to resort to consuming leather from torn suitcases and even considering cannibalism when no other options remained. A group decision was made, and some survivors reluctantly agreed to the unthinkable, fearing that rescue had been canceled, as heard on the plane's radio. In an ABC News documentary , Parrado recalled, “We shook our hands, and we say, ‘If I die, please use my body. So at least you can get out of here. And tell my family how much I love them.”

Facing another grim turn of events, an avalanche struck on day 17, burying the fuselage with eight immediate casualties. After hours trapped beneath the snow, survivor Parrado managed to break through the cockpit, allowing air into the fuselage. However, the harsh reality of an ongoing blizzard forced them to remain inside for warmth, leading to a second round of cannibalism after three days. When the blizzard subsided, they dug themselves out, prompting the decision to search for help. Weeks of preparation followed, and on day 61, three rugby players left the fuselage with sufficient clothing and three days' worth of food, while the remaining survivors stayed behind.

Did the passengers of Flight 571 survive?

Before the pilot died, he informed the passengers that they were in the western part of the Andes, near Chile. The group, consisting of Parrado, his teammates Roberto Canessa, and Antonio Vizintín, believed they could reach civilization by scaling the mountain. Unbeknownst to them, the pilot's orientation was inaccurate, and after days of hiking, they found themselves once again in a remote location.

Reflecting on the situation with Canessa, Parrado told The Guardian , “I said, ‘Come on, Roberto, I cannot do it alone. Let's go. If we go back, what for? I'm going to die looking into your eyes and who dies first?” Resigned to the inevitability of their fate, they decided not to return to the fuselage. Vizintín fashioned a makeshift sled and returned to the crash site, while Parrado and Canessa continued their arduous 10-day hike. During their journey, they encountered a campsite and, approaching it, saw Sergio Catalan on the opposite side of a river. Catching Catalan's attention, they arranged to meet the next day. When he returned with his sons, a note exchange ensued, explaining their dire circumstances.

The note read, “I come from a plane that crashed in the mountains. I am Uruguayan. We have been walking for 10 days. I have 14 friends wounded on the crash site. We need help. We don’t have any food. Please come and get us,” as per ABC . After reading the message, Catalan embarked on a 10-hour journey to alert the Chilean Army. The military promptly arrived, rescuing Parrado and Canessa, while a separate team flew to the fuselage for the remaining survivors. Due to challenging terrain, the rescuers had to make two trips, saving the first group that day and the rest the following morning.

Enduring 72 days in the wilderness, the passengers, upon reaching a hospital, received treatment for altitude sickness, dehydration, frostbite, broken bones, malnutrition, and scurvy.

Aftermath of survived passengers from Flight 571

Following their rescue from the mountains, the rugby players' harrowing tale reached the news. The revelation of their resorting to cannibalism stirred a range of reactions, but Roberto Canessa remained indifferent, stating to ABC , “Some thought it was good, some thought it was bad, but I couldn’t care less. They don’t have any kind of right to judge us.”

In the years that followed, survivors including Canessa, Nando Parrado, Eduardo Strauch, and Carlos Páez Rodríguez penned books chronicling their ordeal. These accounts served as inspiration for various films and television series, such as the Showtime production Yellowjackets, spanning several decades. Once the media frenzy subsided, the rugby players were finally able to reclaim a sense of normalcy. Reflecting on their survival, Nando Parrado attributes their endurance to the strong bonds between teammates. He expressed, “We trusted each other. We fought for each other. So, this is a rugby story. Rugby saved my life.”

