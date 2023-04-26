What is the viral fish song on TikTok and where did it come from? DETAILS inside

TikTok has been one of the greatest social media platforms that have helped in increasing the number of viral sound clips and songs. Thanks to this social media platform, influencers were able to showcase their talent amongst thousands of stars.

There are even several artists like Olivia Rodrigo and GAYLE who have used their TikTok accounts to increase their popularity as well as their songs ABCDEFU and Drivers License. Now, the latest ‘If I were a fish’ song is going viral on TikTok. So, let’s know what exactly this song is and who has created it?

'If I Were a Fish' song explained

The TikTok song ‘If I Were a Fish’, written by singer Corook and their partner Olivia Barton in ten minutes, was first uploaded on the social media platform on April 11, 2023.

ALSO READ: What is the truth behind April 24 on Tiktok? The trending hashtag explained

The singer also explained the inspiration behind this song in the caption and wrote, ‘I was having a very emotional day, feeling insecure and out of place. So I cried to Olivia and after feeling through it, we wrote this song in 10 minutes to remember the joy in being different’.

As the video clip of this song went viral, thousands of people showed their love for this song in the comment section. One user commented, ‘If anyone needs me today, please don’t. I’ll be here listening to this over and over again’.

Ever since the song ‘If I Were a Fish’ was uploaded on social media, it has garnered more than thirteen million views with about seventeen thousand videos using this song.

Few days later, singer of ‘If I Were a Fish’ Corook also revealed that he had also released the song on the different streaming platforms with the complete new verses.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What is 1, 2, buckle my shoe’ on TikTok? Here's what we know about the viral trend