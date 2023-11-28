What is the YSL Rico Case? Everything we know so far about the trial, the rappers involved, and more

Rapper Young Thug is going through a courtroom trial in Atlanta, Georgia, after years of delays. The hotly-anticipated trial is around the Grammy-winning rapper, who is a co-founder of a criminal street gang responsible for violent acts dating back a decade. YSL, the acronym for the artist’s label, Young Stoner Life Records has been a street gang affiliated with the national Bloods gang. While the rapper has been reportedly involved in the case, here is everything we know about the ongoing trial.

What is the courtroom trial around the YSL Rico?

On Monday, the high-profile trial involving the rapper began in Atlanta after a lengthy jury selection process concluded in early November and the musician whose real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams , who is facing charges of racketeering and gang conspiracy, spent 567 days in jail. Young Thug was charged alongside more than two dozen people under the state’s expansive Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, aka RICO.



It is the same law Willis used to indict former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants in August in connection with their alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Along with him, other rappers like Gunna and Yak Gotti are in a sprawling indictment spanning nearly 90 pages. So far, 6 defendants, including Young Thug, are still facing trial as he has remained in custody since his arrest. Moreover some of the rapper's tracks have also come under speculation in court , for allegedly rapping about the crimes he’s being accused of.

Why is Young Thug being accused in the YSL RICO trial?

The prosecutors have accused the rapper of being involved with the Atlanta-area street gang Young Slime Life, which has ties to the national Bloods gang, and has brought racketeering, and weapons-related charges against him. Young Thug was first indicted in May 2022 for violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO.

The second indictment was brought in August 2022, bringing six more felony charges against him, as many more serious allegations were put on him. However, The rapper has pleaded not guilty and denied all of the charges against him. In multiple court appearances, his lawyers have reiterated the claim that YSL is only a record label and does not have gang affiliations.

