What Is Tom Hanks And Forrest Gump Director Robert Zemeckis' New Film Here About? All We Know So Far

Of all the roles that Tom Hanks has played on camera, Forrest Gump is by far the most iconic. His role earned Hanks his second Oscar for Best Actor. Robert’s movie also won 5 other Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director. After 3 decades after the release of ‘Forrest Gump’, the duo is back together on the sets of Here.

The movie is based on the graphic novel by Richard McGuire and follows the events of a single spot of land and all its inhabitants. Here’s everything else you need to know about the film.

Here Plot

Robert Zemeckis along with Eric Roth are responsible for the screenplay. Before its adaptation into a novel, Here was a 6-page comic strip that was published in 1989. It follows the story of a location and how over the years different people have inhabited that particular piece of land.

From animals to humans, furniture, etc are shown passing through the particular space. While the exact plot remains under the wrap for now, we can expect a similar adaptation of the Novel.

Here release date

As per Collider, the film has been rescheduled from its original release date and now will have a wide release on November 15, 2024. Earlier the movie was planned for a world premiere in Los Angeles and New York on the same date, followed by a United States release on November 22, 2024, and a Global release on November 27, 2024.

Advertisement

Here cast and crew

Along with Robert Zemeckis, Eric Roth, and Tom Hanks, Robin Wright is also a part of the cast. Talk about a reunion between the 4 of them after 30 years of Forrest Gump. Along with the duo, Here boats a star-studded cast with the likes of Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly, and Michelle Dockery.

The movie is set to be distributed by Sony Pictures through TriStar Pictures while Studios Miramax, Playtone, and ImageMovers are producing Here. As reported by Collider, the film made use of a new generative AI (artificial intelligence) technology called Metaphysic Live to face-swap and de-age the actors.

Here is set for a theatrical release on November 15, 2024.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tom Hanks reveals the moment he knew Austin Butler was 'the guy' to play Elvis