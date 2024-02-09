What is Usher's Superbowl Strategy? R&B singer reveals how he's practicing ahead of the '24 show

Usher epitomizes "cool" with his timeless vocals, extensive catalog of R&B/pop hits, smooth dance moves, and impeccable style. His rehearsal for his Las Vegas residency revealed the calm demeanor and mastery we often expect from Usher, even amid pandemic uncertainties. As he prepares to grace the stage at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, the eight-time Grammy Award winner exudes confidence and composure, ready to deliver a show-stopping performance to the largest audience of his career.

Usher reveals Super Bowl strategy

Usher, set to headline Apple Music's Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, amps up anticipation with a new promo titled Where's USHER? As he gears up for the highly awaited performance, the R&B icon's nonchalant attitude belies his intense preparation. With rehearsals spanning Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Atlanta, Usher's focus is on delivering a memorable experience.

In early January, he exuded readiness, expressing a desire to surpass his previous Billboard performances. Reflecting on his three-decade career, the acclaimed singer-songwriter admitted, “It’s more about anticipation than jitters. I’m so ready for it to happen. I just want to sing louder than I’ve ever sang; dance harder than I’ve ever danced. I want to celebrate the 30 years of this career where I’m very fortunate to have made songs and moments with people that they will remember forever.”

Usher's journey from launching his My Way residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace amid the pandemic's gloom to its triumphant conclusion at Dolby Live at Park MGM showcases his resilience. Reflecting on the past two years, he marvels at the success achieved despite challenging circumstances. As he gears up for the pinnacle of his Vegas performances, the 45-year-old expresses gratitude for the journey, noting, “What an amazing crescendo. I played 100 shows in Las Vegas [across both residencies], and my 101st will be the Super Bowl.”

Usher reveals getting pointers from other halftime performers

During an interview with Billboard, the hip-hop and rap sensation also shared the pointers he got from other halftime performers. Usher revealed, “I’ve happened to be around a few people who’ve played the Super Bowl, and they did give me some pointers. I also happened to be on a boat not too long ago with Katy Perry, who gave me some notes. I heard that Rihanna stood up for me [in a December interview with E! News] and said something really incredible [about Usher’s qualifications for the gig]. I really appreciated that. I’ve watched every performer, analyzing how they maximized those 12 minutes. But you know, your moment is your moment. And this is a moment I’ve prepared for during the last 30 years.”

Super Bowl 2024 will take place at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024, at 6.30 pm ET.

