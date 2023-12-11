What is Zack Snyder's favorite 2023 film? Exploring the blockbuster that won Rebel Moon director's favour

Zack Snyder is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the industry who has created a cult classic following all around the globe. After his DCEU vision was discarded by Warner Bros., the filmmaker made his own way as he will be coming with another franchise, Rebel Moon . The hotly anticipated movie is already set to be released on Netflix, and the filmmaker recently shared his favorite flick of the year, 2023. While there have been many movies that were blockbuster hits, here is the movie that the Justice League director liked the most.

Zack Snyder reveals his favorite movie of the year

The filmmaker made his choice very clear when he was asked to select his favorite movie of the year and we can say that he has got a great taste. During the promotions of his upcoming Netflix movie, Rebel Moon, Zack Snyder spoke with Albert Laro on the red carpet, fielding some rapid-fire questions with swift responses. The filmmaker shared that his favorite film of 2023 is none other than Christopher Nolan's atomic epic, Oppenheimer.

The first question quizzed the director on the last film he saw, which he named the 1974 classic Chinatown. Later, Zack Snyder was asked to name his favorite film of 2023, and without hesitation, he said it would be Oppenheimer. This is not a huge surprise as both the filmmakers have been friends in the DCEU movies. Interestingly, the director isn't alone in this opinion, as IMDb also declared Oppenheimer to be the year's best movie.

When will Rebel Moon be released?

After directing DCEU movies such as Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Justice League, Snyder is now collaborating with Netflix on an assortment of projects, including Rebel Moon. The streaming giant is set to unleash the first half of Zack Snyder’s two-part sci-fi epic, Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire on Netflix at 7 PM PT on December 21, 2023. The second installment of the same universe, Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver, will follow on April 19, 2024.

