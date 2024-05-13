What Is Zayn Malik’s Stand On Ex Gigi Hadid And Bradley Cooper’s Relationship? Report Says THIS

There is no bad blood between Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid as the latter dates Bradley Cooper. Malik, 31, in fact, supports the duo’s relationship.

“He’s completely supportive,” a source tells Us Weekly in the latest issue of the publication, noting that the exes have come a long way since their 2021 split.

Two years following their ugly breakup, Hadid, 28, began dating Cooper, 49. The pair, who were first linked together in October of last year, are single parents, with Hadid sharing daughter Khai, 3, with Malik, and Cooper sharing daughter Lea De Seine, with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk. As their bond continues to deepen, the runway model is reportedly “thrilled with how things are going” with the Maestro star.

Hadid, however, is also keen on making sure Malik, the father of her daughter, is also on the same page.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik want ‘Stable Environment’ for daughter Khai as the former dates Bradley Cooper

"They went through a rough patch but have both matured and are focusing on their 3-year-old daughter [Khai]," a second source tells the aforementioned outlet, adding, "It's important to them that she grows in a stable environment."

Malik, who, per a February report by Us Weekly, was upset with Hadid and Cooper’s relationship, appears to have had a change of heart.

Hadid and Malik were first linked together in 2015 and dated each other on and off for six long years, before calling it quits in 2021. Following the news of their split, the former One Direction member was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment aligning with an alleged altercation with Hadid’s mother Yolanda. Back then, the Pillowtalk singer pleaded no contest and denied all the charges levied against him.

“I knew what happened, and the people involved knew what happened too,” Malik said of the incident on the Call Her Daddy podcast in July 2023. “I just wasn't trying to get into negative back and forth with her [or] any sort of narrative online where my daughter was going to look back and read that.”

Meanwhile, amid reports of Zayn approving of Gigi’s romance with Cooper, the secretive love birds were spotted having a concert date in Paris at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's musical date night at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Dressed in casual attire — she in a black top with jeans and he in a white button-down shirt and matching pants — and seated inside a private box alongside Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, Hadid and Cooper were seen in a jolly mood, dancing enthusiastically to the pop star’s hits like So High School, Down Bad, Fortnight, and But Daddy I Love Him, from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department.

The couple also went on a quiet getaway to California to celebrate Hadid’s birthday last month.

