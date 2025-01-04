What Issues Are Developing Within Golden Globe Awards Ahead of Extravagant Ceremony? Learn Here

As the Hollywood film industry is now heading into the Golden Globes weekend, a scuffle was recently reported erupting between the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the new owners of the awards ceremony, Eldrige Industries.

Per reports, HFPA members are not even being allowed into Sunday’s event. For those who are unaware, it was the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that founded the Golden Globes award ceremony in 1944. HFPA was formed in 1943 as a non-profit group by international entertainment journalists.

However, in 2023, an investment firm, Eldridge Industries, bid to split the operation into two parts, where one would be a for-profit part that would run the awards ceremony and the other would be the non-profit HFPA.

Per this plan, 66 “legacy members” of the HFPA were set to receive a $75,000-a-year salary for up to five years. The member would even get health insurance, Globes voting rights for life, and, as per the members, four tickets to the annual Tinseltown event.

However, the sources from Eldridge say that tickets were not a part of the deal. According to the members, tickets were a part of an addendum to the main deal, as reported by Page Six.

Per the outlet, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is now furious after 11 of their salaried legacy members were not provided with tickets for the upcoming extravagant event.

The outlet also reported that the association expressed that it felt left out of the party that they had formed.

Back in time, the HFPA members used to sit around the A-list movie stars and nominated celebrities in the ballroom of the Beverly Hilton; this time only 50 members of the association were invited to attend a “viewing party.”

The aforementioned party reportedly happens to be a TV set up in a room at the stated hotel.

