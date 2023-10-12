'What it used to be': Scarlett Johansson gushes about her evolving fitness routine and family life

Scarlett Johansson, 38, recently talked to Stylist magazine on October 9. She shared some insights about her fitness routine, skincare, and her mental well-being while promoting her skincare brand, The Outset.

Scarlett Johansson reveals changes in exercising with aging

Scarlett mentioned that her exercise habits have changed as she's gotten older. In the past, she shared that, “I used to mostly just lift weights, but at some point, my recovery wasn’t what it used to be, you know.” She believes this change is due to aging. The Black Widow star added, “I think it’s just getting older and having my body change – but Pilates really helped me feel better in all ways. I try and do some sort of exercise around four days a week if I can, I’ve been doing Pilates for the last eight years or so, and I’ve found it to be amazing.”

Scarlett also talked about her morning routine with her two kids to Stylist. The Avengers star explained, “So I get up around 6.45 a.m. and, unfortunately, I look at my phone immediately. I should not be doing that.” She then brushes her teeth and uses The Outset’s cleanser and serum. “If I’m going to work out after the school run then I don’t use moisturizer until that’s done. Then I’ll wake my daughter. I’ll have an oat milk coffee and get her out the door.”

About Scarlett Johansson's marriage to Colin Jost

Scarlett is married to Colin Jost, 41, and works on Saturday Night Live. They have a son together, Cosmo, who was born in 2021. Scarlett also has a daughter named Rose Dorothy Dauriac, who is 9 years old, from her previous marriage to Romain Dauriac. She was married to her second husband from 2014 to 2017. Prior to that, she was married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.

Scarlett also shared the secret to her successful marriage with Colin. The actress said, “I will say, we have such a — we laugh a lot and we communicate with one another and check-in,” she further added, “I’m married to a writer, he’s a comedy writer. He can get, like, very in his head sometimes, he’s sort of introverted. I’m extroverted, and so I think the key for us is just always checking in, just asking at the end of the day, ‘How was your day?’”

And that's how Scarlett lives a better lifestyle.

